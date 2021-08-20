Boiler and plant containers for a Fontwell business get approval

A planning application was submitted for the installation of a 40ft (12m) container housing an autofeed biomass boiler and associated equipment to replace an existing boiler and installation of a 20ft (6m) container housing a plant room for blown air at Little Beechfield, Dukes Road.

Officers said the site was outside the built up boundary and this was ancillary equipment which would support the existing development on the site.

“The containers are located a sufficient distance from neighbouring properties and are unlikely to be visible and not considered to appear unduly dominant or overbearing upon the neighbouring amenity,” their report said.

