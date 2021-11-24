Appeal made over rejection of 70 home plan in East Wittering
Controversial plans to build 70 new homes in East Wittering have returned after developers lodged an appeal over a previous decision to reject them
The proposals to build the 70 homes on land to the West of Church Road, Church Road were previously rejected by Chichester District Council in June - much to the delight of residents who went to the council meeting where the decision was made to protest over the plans.
Concerns over flooding, sewage and a lack of infrastructure were among the concerns raised by those objecting to the planning application.
However the developer is now appealing against that decision in the hopes an independent planning inspector will overturn the refusal and grant permission.
A planning inquiry will be held at a later date where the arguments will be heard.
Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals should send their views to The Planning Inspectorate FAO - Robert Wordsworth, 3J Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN or email [email protected] quoting the appeal reference, APP/L3815/W/21/3286315 by December 20.