At this time of year, Arun District Council gets lots of queries about what can be recycled so if your carton has got you confused, or your plastics have you perplexed it can help.

This Christmas Arun is launching the Don’t Rubbish your Recycling! campaign - a range of hints and tips on what can go in your recycling bin to make the season as green as possible.

Emma and her family were puzzled about what goes into which bin so have volunteered to be recycling ‘guinea pigs’ as the council shows them how much more they could be recycling, even though they already do a good job.

With their help, Arun will be looking at just how much is in a typical family recycling bin and dispelling some of the myths around what can be recycled with a series of social media posts.

Councillor David Edwards, chair of the environment committee at Arun District Council, said: “There’s lots of items we place in the recycling without having to think about it – bottles, cardboard, paper.

“But there are other items that can cause confusion, such as some types of wrapping paper, tin foil cases on mince pies and plastic pots and trays.

“Emma and her family came to us with some of these questions and have kindly volunteered to let our team rummage around in their recycling to offer guidance on how much more they could be recycling and what goes where.

“After Christmas, we’ll also be looking at other ways of living more sustainably, such as reusing or repairing items, rather than throwing them away.”

One thing Arun wants everyone to remember is please make sure anything put in your kerbside recycling bin is ‘Clean, Dry and Loose’.

It will also be encouraging you to recycle responsibly and make sure those items that can’t go in your bin end up in the right place to be recycled - such as batteries, electrical items and cooking oil.

Every wondered what happens to your recycling? And why it’s so important to recycle?

The recyclable items you throw in your recycling bin are transported to a Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) located in Ford.

Here they are sorted into different material streams such as mixed plastic packaging - more than ten different material streams are produced from your recycling.

These are sent to be made into new products.