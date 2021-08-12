Council-run care home in Selsey could be closed

Marjorie Cobby House, Selsey (Photo from Google Maps Stret View)

Selsey’s Marjorie Cobby House, a 34-bedded care home which is owned by West Sussex County Council, supports people after they have been discharged from hospital, usually for up to six weeks.

However the full number of beds have not been used in recent years and the building is not seen as suitable in the future to accommodate people with more complex physical care needs without further significant investment.

Meanwhile the location of the building is not always idea to meet the need across the area.

A public consultation on the future of short-term care services in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area is asking for views on potentially closing Majorie Cobby House in 2022 with a commitment to finding alternative services for those who need short-term residential care and rehabilitation support.

The county council believes this would be a more cost-effective way to meet future demand within the available resources, while still supporting people who are discharged from hospital to return home as quickly and safely as possible.

People and organisations who may be affected by these proposed changes are urged to share their views and help the county council understand what people consider important about this type of short-term care and the impact they feel the change may have on people needing support, their family, friends, carers and relatives.

The outcome of the consultation will inform how the service is best provided in the future.

A decision will be taken by the county council’s cabinet in November.

More details about the proposals and how to take part in the consultation are available on the county council’s Marjorie Cobby consultation page at https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/future-of-short-term-care-services-chichester-and-bognor-areas

An easy read version of the survey is also available on the consultation page. Other formats, such as large print, audio CD or hard copies, can also be requested.