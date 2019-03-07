Concerns over future of Bognor health centre

Concerns have been raised about the future of a health centre in Bognor Regis.

Concerns were raised about the future of the health centre following plans for a new park in the town. Read more here: New Pavilion Park at heart of Bognor Regis could be completed by 2021

Town councillor Matt Stanley (Lib Dem) said he has been in contact with the Clinical Commissioning Group and Arun District Council in an attempt to 'ascertain the future of the health centre' at Hothampton.

Mr Stanley said: "From the initial Linear Park designs it is clear to see that the Conservative led Arun District Council intents to build two blocks of flats, one on the site of the current health centre and one on the existing Hothampton car park. They must do this to fund the Linear Park if they wish to continue to force this on the community.

"What neither the CCG or ADC are prepared to give a straight answer on, is what are their plans to provide a health centre to the people of this area. They must understand by building these two blocks of flats they will therefore be substantially increasing the demand for its services, including doctors appointments.

"As current district ward councillor I believed the CCG and ADC need to produce a clear plan of where they intend to provide a health centre, of the same or greater size prior to the submission of the Linear Park planning application."

Councillor Stanley added that a reduced service would be 'simply unacceptable' and he would challenge it.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said: "The local NHS Health Trust owns the health centre so it makes any decision on its future. Arun District Council would like to include a new health centre on the ground floor of the new residential block, next to Pavilion Park, discussions have started with the NHS Health Trust.

"The next stage of the exciting Pavilion Park project is to engage with various groups and the public. Award-winning environmental consultants, LUC, have been appointed by the Council to develop the concept plans for Pavilion Park into a detailed design ready for a planning application, which it is anticipated will be submitted in the summer."

An Arun District Councillor also raised concerns about the health centre last year. Paul Wells said he ‘didn’t think for one moment’ the surgery would be lost entirely but he was anxious it should remain in the town centre. Read more here: Call for answers over future of Bognor health centre



Following the response from ADC, councillor Stanley said the population would increase from the flats being built and said: "Any health facility needs to be the same size or bigger than the facilities at the moment — I don't see that happening."

