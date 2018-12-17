Climping homes plans still set to go ahead – despite planning application being withdrawn

Plans for 300 homes in Climping are still set to go ahead – despite news an application by the developer had been withdrawn.

In usual circumstances, Mulgrave Properties’ withdrawal of an application for land west of Church Lane and south of Horsemere Green Lane – reference CM/13/18/OUT – would have been music to objectors’ ears.

But the plans were not the only application for the site – and a near-identical scheme was approved on appeal in September after Arun District Council had rejected it.

Mulgrave’s approved scheme – reference CM/1/17/OUT – means plans remain in place for the land to be developed, despite the withdrawal.

Explaining the technicality, an Arun District Council spokesman said: “The withdrawn outline planning application for 300 homes in Climping (CM/13/18/OUT) included a number of highway improvements which were not submitted with the original approved appeal scheme (CM/1/17/OUT).

“During the public inquiry into CM/1/17/OUT, the applicant put forward the proposed highway improvements that were set out in CM/13/18/OUT so as to improve the highway proposals in CM/1/17/OUT).”

As the development was approved in outline form, detailed plans through a ‘reserved matters’ application will still need to be agreed.

