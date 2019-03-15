Charity 'horrified' at state of Waterloo Square demolition

A heritage charity said it is 'horrified' at the state the demolition of 2-4 Waterloo Square in a letter to Arun District Council.

Picture from Save Britain's Heritage

A letter sent to the chief executive of Arun District Council by charity Save Britain's Heritage claimed residents had informed them of the building site being left open to passers-by after ADC said the works were taking place because the site was hazardous, these are claims ADC contests.

The letter read: "Dear Mr Lynn, You have repeatedly told us and our supporters that the reason for the urgent demolition of the Waterloo Square buildings was on health and safety grounds, and that they were a hazard to people who might break into the buildings.

"We are therefore horrified to see the photographs sent to us by local people which are included with this email. They say you have left the buildings open to any passer-by – far

more accessible and dangerous than ever before. We are appalled at this state of affairs.

2-4 Waterloo Square when works first began

"Yours sincerely, Marcus Binney CBE Hon FRIBA."

Responding to the letter, a spokesman for Arun District Council said they were surprised at the claims and said: “Arun District Council were surprised at claims that the photographs sent to the Council demonstrate that the buildings are publicly accessible given that the security fencing around the perimeter is very apparent and the buildings are clearly in the process of being demolished.

"We also noted that the photographs were taken on Monday 11 March at 10.16 and 10.17 hours when presumably the tracked demolition vehicle was actively in use.



“The owners of the premises are using a demolition company which is highly experienced in large and complex demolition schemes. The photographs demonstrate that good progress is being made in demolishing these buildings, and that they no longer present an attractive place to occupy.”

Picture by Kate Shemilt

