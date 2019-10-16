Care home plans for derelict Middleton farm

Plans for a 66-bed care home for the elderly at a derelict poultry farm on the edge of Middleton have already attracted vocal opposition from residents.

West Sussex County Council secured planning permission for 13 homes on the site west of Yapton Road and north of Silver Birch Lane back in 2017.

It then announced plans earlier this year to sell the site.

Now Frontier Estates has submitted an application for a 66-bedroom care home for high dependency elderly residents to Arun District Council.

The scheme includes day rooms for living, dining and socialising as well as a single hub to focus around a bistro/lounge bar.

The application is set to be discussed at Middleton Parish Council tonight (Wednesday October 16) at 6.30pm in the Jubilee Hall.

Residents opposing the plans have raised concerns about overdevelopment, flooding, highway safety, inadequate site parking, impact on footpaths and effect on trees.

Proposals have already attracted a number of objections on Arun District Council’s planning portal.

One resident, who called the scheme ‘crazy’, said: “The additional traffic that this would bring to the area would be disastrous, not to mention the fact that any building on this site would be completely out of character for the area. It beggars belief that this proposal is even being considered.”

Another added: “A care home with 66 beds in a modern, built-up area with unsatisfactory infrastructure is absurd. It will be a significant blot on the landscape.”

Several letters of objection suggested access from Silver Birch Drive would be unsuitable and too narrow.

Another letter of objection added: “Given the already congested roads and the unsafe junction at Comet Corner, which hasn’t really been improved by the recent work, together with the increase in traffic following the opening of the bypass in Bognor, together with the very small provision of only 29 parking spaces for the proposed development, this sounds like a recipe for traffic and parking nightmares for the village, particularly for those living close by the development site.”

To comment visit www.arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists using code M/80/19/PL.