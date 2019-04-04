Candidates for Arun District Council elections announced

Candidates set to contest next month’s Arun District Council elections have been announced today (Thursday April 4).

In Aldwick East leader Gillian Brown and cabinet member Trevor Bence will go head to head with independents Hugh Coster, from the Bognor Regis Civic Society, and Tony Dixon.

Meanwhile the Conservatives are guaranteed to win one seat in Felpham East as there is only one Lib Dem challenger.

Bersted councillor Jacky Pendleton is standing in Middleton-on-Sea instead, with Barbara Oakley standing down.

Mike Clayden who represents East Preston is looking to be elected in Angmering and Findon next month.

Aldwick West’s Phil Hitchins, chairman of the Bognor Regis regeneration sub-committee is not standing again, while deputy leader Dudley Wensley is not seeking re-election in Angmering and Findon.

Former Conservative council leader Norman Dingemans is also not seeking re-election in Arundel and Walberton.

He led the council from 2002-2006 and is currently deputy chair of the South Downs National Park Authority.

Rustington East is guaranteed to elect two new councillors as neither Graham Tyler, who quit the Tories to go independent, and Conservative Emma Neno are standing again.

Rustington West will have two new councillors as only Philippa Bower is standing again with fellow Conservatives Pauline Harrison-Horn and Stella Porter both standing down.

The other Conservative councillors not standing again are: Keith Ballard (Barnham), Marian Ayres (Courtwick with Toddington), Leonard Brown (Orchard) and Colin Cates (River).

Lib Dem Paul Wells is not standing again in Hotham.

For a full list of candidates visit Arun’s website.

You have until Friday April 12 to register to vote. Visit the Government’s website.