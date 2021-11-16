Protestors gather to oppose plans for the Ford incinerator

As the COP26 climate conference drew to a close on Friday (November 12), residents aired their own environmental concerns locally.

The incinerator, proposed for the old airfield, is opposed by Arun District Council, Ford Parish Council, Arundel Town Council, South Downs National Park, Arundel Castle and surrounding parishes.

West Sussex County Council’s Planning and Rights of Way Committee is expected to decide on the plans at the end of the month.

Resident Michael Tu said: “We are grateful for Nick’s support, and for that of his colleague Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs.

“We think this incinerator would be a completely unnecessary blot on the landscape and would put unbearable pressure on local roads and lanes.”

Viridor and Grundon is behind the ‘waste to energy’ plant plans. The facility, campaigners said, would burn 295,000 tonnes per annum of commercial and industrial waste.

The building would be 38.5 metres high, with two 85 metre chimneys, taller than Chichester cathedral, and would be visible for miles around, including from Arundel and the South Downs National Park.

After photos at the site gate on Friday, Mr Gibb had an in-depth discussion about the local problems the incinerator would cause and the national context for this form of waste disposal.

He said: “I completely support the campaign to oppose this massive incinerator as the Ford site is completely unsuitable.

“The visual impact on the Arun Valley would be overbearing and the local roads were not built for the constant flow of HGVs required to keep the incinerator burning 24/7.

“There are 1,500 new homes proposed to be built close to the incinerator including a school and other amenities and these are incompatible.”

Concerned residents have set up a petition, urging the county council to reject the application. Visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/stop-the-arun-valley-incinerator-a-climate-disaster to view and sign the petition. For more information about the group’s campaign or to offer help, email [email protected]