Calls for ice rink in Bognor to be debated

Calls for an ice rink in Bognor Regis are to be discussed thanks to a petition signed by more than 2,400 people.

The petition, from the Bognor Regis Civic Society, was presented to Arun District Council in May.

It asked for a permanent rink to be incorporated into the town’s regeneration plans following the success of a temporary rink which was put up over Christmas.

Because the petition was signed by more than 1,500 people, it has to be debated by the full council.

It has been placed on the agenda for Wednesday, September 12.

A report due to be put before the meeting stated that, between November 23 and January 8, between 8,000 and 10,000 people visited the rink in Place St Maur.

The report recognised the ‘strong local support’ for a permanent rink but highlighted the lack of suitable sites in the town centre and the ‘clear commercial reasons’ it had not already been delivered.

The report added: “Notwithstanding the concerns about the commerciality of creating a permanent ice rink, the council would clearly wish to provide non-financial support to any commercial operator who considered they could make a commercial success of creating an ice rink on the outskirts of the town.”

The meeting will be held at 6pm in the Council Chamber at Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Fifteen minutes has been set aside for public question time.