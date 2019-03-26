Brexit petition to revoke article 50 - the number of people signing up in West and East Sussex
A petition to put the brakes on Britain’s exit from the EU is picking up a lot of media attention as it is the most popular on the government website.
The petition - Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU - is heading towards six million signatures at the time of writing. But how popular is it in West and East Sussex? We have pulled together the current numbers for the parliamentary constituencies for the two counties below. The petition can be viewed at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/241584
Arundel and South Downs. 11,338 signatures - 11.82 per cent of 100,501 constituents