Bognor town councillor not standing for re-election due to personal reasons

Bognor town councillor Martin Lineham has announced his decision to not stand for re-election in May.

Independent councillor Lineham cited personal reasons for his decision, saying that it would be 'unfair to the town and the electors if I re-stood without being 100 per cent committed'.

He added: "I been asked by a few if I am re-standing for local elections in May. After a lot of thought and a heavy heart I have taken the decision to not restand.

"I would like to thank all the electors that have voted and supported me though my four years on town council and also for the support.

"I would also like to thank a select few councillors that was willing to come together and work for the good of the town putting party’s aside. This isn’t a goodbye it’s a see you later as I will be back."

In December, councillor Lineham announced his resignation from UKIP, due to his 'deep concern' about the party's direction. Read more here

