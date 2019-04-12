Bognor residents sceptical after renewed town transformation pledge

‘Don’t get excited people’, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’, ‘that’s what they keep saying’.

Those were just some of the comments left by our readers after Arun District Council pledged to ‘transform and regenerate’ Bognor Regis, in light of a new report which encouraged seaside towns to be ‘inspired to reinvent themselves’.

According to the House of Lords select committee report, many seaside towns and coastal communities are in ‘desperate need of improvements’. Read more here

The district council said Bognor ‘experiences many of the issues’ described in the report and is ‘already taking forward’ many of its conclusions.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Amber Holcombe wrote: “Don’t get excited people," whilst Elizabeth Lumley said: “I’ll believe it when I see it! We need retail businesses to be encouraged and assisted (reduced rates and rents) to be in the town centre."

Nicky J Page said 'we've been waiting for this for decades' and Amanda Brooks asked for 'action instead of words'.

Helen Miles said it is what the district council 'keep saying'. She added: "It always has to include building more flats!"

Garry Morrison wrote: "Bognor is supposedly, statistically, Britain’s sunniest town.

"There needs to be more for people to do when they come here than just go to Butlin's or the few little amusements by the pier and on the promenade.

"But it would only happen, and work, if the council want it to."

What do you think about the latest transformation pledge, and what would you like to see changed in Bognor? Let us know by commenting on our Facebook page.

