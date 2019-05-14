Bognor Regis Town Council appoints new mayor

Councillor Phil Woodall has been appointed the new mayor of Bognor Regis Town Council.

It comes as Independent councillor Woodall's second stint as mayor, after his election in 2017.

Predecessor Stephen Reynolds was one of the four Conservative councillors who lost their seat on the town council after the elections earlier this month.

Speaking at the start of last night's full town council meeting, Mr Reynolds said: "[After] serving on this council for eight years, I unfortunately didn't get re-elected but it has been a really special privilege to serve as mayor."

On its website, the town council thanked Mr Reynolds 'for all his work over the past term'.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Steve Goodheart has been appointed deputy mayor of Bognor Regis Town Council.