Bognor Regis misses out on millions to transform town centre

A bid for millions of Government funding to transform Bognor Regis’ high street has been unsuccessful.

A £675million Future High Streets Fund has been set up to reinvent town centres so they are fit for the future.

A total of 50 areas have made it to the second round, the Government announced on Monday, but Arun District Council’s bid for Bognor Regis was unsuccessful.

A spokesman for the council said: “While Arun District Council is disappointed not to have been shortlisted for this government funding, it does not mean that the council won’t continue in its efforts to strengthen Bognor Regis town centre.”

Successful towns will now receive up to £150,000 of new funding to work up detailed project proposals, based on their initial plans.

High Streets Minister Jake Berry said: “High streets are a crucial part of our local economies and people care about them because they are also the centres of their community.

“But we recognise that changing consumer behaviour and the rise of online shopping presents a significant challenge and that’s why we are taking action to help them evolve.

“Many of our high streets are successfully re-inventing themselves and with these new plans now in development, local leaders, who know their areas best, will be driving forward the transformation of their town centres into further great success stories.”