Bognor Regis beach retains Seaside Award

Bognor Regis’ East Beach has retained its Seaside Award for another year.

It is one of 32 in the South East to receive the accolade in 2019 from Keep Britain Tidy, which recognises locations that meet the very highest standards for cleanliness and facilities.

Arun District Council is responsible for the day-to-day running of the beach and its chairman Alan Gammon joined other dignitaries, members of the council’s foreshores team and local students on Wednesday (May 15) for the official flag-raising ceremony.

Both Phil Woodall, new Mayor of Bognor Regis, and deputy mayor Steve Goodheart were on hand at the ceremony.

Mr Gammon said: “We’re delighted that these beaches have yet again been recognised with a Seaside Award.

“Many thousands of visitors and residents enjoy our beaches and I’d like to thank all those who work so hard to keep them clean and tidy, including our council teams, volunteer groups and local residents.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive at Keep Britain Tidy, said: ““When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”