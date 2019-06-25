Bognor public toilets to reopen after suffering from vandalism

Public toilets in Bognor Regis which suffered vandalism are due to reopen next month.

The facilities next to the Regis Centre were temporarily closed by Arun District Council at the start of June.

The council said regular vandalism and misuse had left the toilets ‘unserviceable’.

According to Matt Stanley, Arun’s cabinet member for technical services, the toilets are scheduled to reopen on Monday July 8.

Speaking at a Bognor Regis regeneration sub-committee on Monday night, he thanked the pub next door for allowing members of the public to use their facilities.