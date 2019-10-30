Bognor councillor stands down to become independent

A Bognor Regis town councillor has announced he will has stood down from his party to become and independent.

Former Liberal Democrat Wayne Smith announced today (Wednesday October 30) that he will no longer be a member of the Lib Dems and has chosen to sit as an independent councillor.

Speaking to this newspaper, cllr Smith said: "When I started it was never political. It was about what I wanted to do for the town and community.

"Over the last few months it has become that it is political. For me, it has always been about the town and the people who live in it. I have already done quite a bit for different charities.

"That's my aim. It's not about the bigger picture. It's about Bognor and the people in it.

"I have spoken to every councillor and even some Lib Dems understand my reasons to do it. The support the public has been amazing."

Cllr Smith said there were some negative comments made on social media but tended to be about Brexit and other broader issues.

But what does the party make of cllr Smiths decision?

"Officially they said they completely understand why I wanted to go but I think they are a little bit worried in case other people decide to do the same," he added.

Cllr Smith sits on the allotments sub-committee, is chairman of the community engagement and environment committee, sits on the planning and licensing committee and sits on the events, promotion and leisure committee.