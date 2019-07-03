BBCQT: Question Time coming to Chichester

BBC’s Question Time will be coming to Chichester tomorrow.

The political panel show, hosted by broadcaster and journalist Fiona Bruce, brings a panel of people from across the political sphere before a live studio audience.

This week’s show will be filmed at the University of Chichester and Chichester residents who are successful in their application for the show should prepare two questions to ask the panellists.

Posting on Twitter, BBC Question Time said: “We’re in Chichester this week for our last #bbcqt before the summer break.

“See you Thursday 10.35pm on @BBCOne and @bbc5live.”

The tweet was accompanied by a graphic which claimed Chichester is the ‘sunniest city in England’, referenced the cathedral and pointed out that famous residents includd comedian Hugh Dennis and musician Tom Odell.

Financial journalist and television presenter Martin Lewis tweeted this afternoon that he would be attending tomorrow's event.

He said: "Just agreed to appear on @bbcquestiontime panel again this Thursday in Chichester. It's a strange emotion, a mix of excitement and genuine sick inducing panic."

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed who else will attend the University.

On last week’s show, which was hosted in Halifax, audiences quizzed Liz Truss MP, chief secretary to the treasury, Conservative; Caroline Flint MP, former shadow secretary of state for energy and climate change, Labour; Richard Walker, managing director of the frozen food chain, Iceland; Ayesha Hazarika, comedian, broadcaster and former adviser to Ed Miliband; and Tom Newton Dunn, political editor, The Sun newspaper.

Students studying politics at the University will also be given a chance to speak with Fiona Bruce and some of the show’s producers to find out what it is like to run the show and see behind scenes.

Anyone interested in applying should do so here: Join the Question Time audience