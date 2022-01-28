Arundel

AB/148/21/PL: 7 Canada Road. Demolition of 4no. existing bungalows and erection of 5 No. 2 bedroom dwellings with associated parking and landscape. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Aldingbourne

WA/2/22/OUT: Land West Of Yapton Lane, Walberton. Outline planning application with all matters reserved, other than means of access, for the construction of up to 48 dwellings (30% affordable homes) and dental/doctors’ surgery (Use Class E (e)). (This application may affect the setting of a listed building & may affect the Walberton Village Conservation Area). Photo: Google Maps.

AL/4/22/PL: Mildmay, Hook Lane. Demolition of existing property and erection of 1 No. 4 bed dwelling with ancillary parking. (Resubmission following AL/89/21/PL).

Aldwick

AW/406/21/PL: 16 The Precinct. Change of use from shop E(a) to a restaurant and takeaway E(b).

AW/1/22/T: 98 The Fairway. Fell 2 No. Plum trees (T1 & T2); Fell 1 No. Holly tree (T3); Crown reduction to previous points 1 No. Conifer tree (T4) to leave height 4.5m and spread 4m.

AW/10/22/HH: 18 Hawkins Close, Rose Green. Single storey side extension.

AW/7/22/HH: 15 Gossamer Lane. Erection of pitched roof side extension and replacement carport roof.

AW/14/22/T: 96 Barrack Lane. 1 No. Macrocarpa tree - Reduce all side limbs by 3m to leave 5m and reduce height from 16m to leave 13m.

AW/16/22/T: Windmill Cottage, 6 Windmill Close, Aldwick Bay. 1 No. Silver Birch (Mature Betula pendula) (T1) - Crown thin by 20% and reduce crown to height 12m and spread 10m. 1 No. Oak (Semi mature Quercus spp) (T2) - Crown thin by 20% and reduce crown to height 11m and spread 10m. 1 No. Beech (Semi mature Fagus sylvatica) (T3) - Crown thin by 20% and reduce crown to height 10m and spread 10m.

AW/17/22/HH: 11 Fish Lane. Erection of two storey front and side extension and single storey side extension following the demolition of existing single storey extension.

AW/20/22/T: Garden View Flat 3, Strange Garden House, Strange Garden. 1 No. Holm Oak tree (T1) - Crown lift to 4m. 1 No. Holm Oak tree (T2) - reduce all limbs at 3m to reduce by 1.5m to leave 1.5m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/172/21/PL: Eastergate Pumping Station, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Installation of ground mounted solar panels. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

BN/4/22/HH: Kenwood, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Erection of two storey side extension, front porch, installation of front boundary wall and gate and widen existing crossover.

BN/3/22/HH: Barncroft, Wandleys Lane, Fontwell. Erection of detached oak framed garage.

Bognor Regis

BR/280/21/HH: Berghestede House, 1 Shripney Road. Replacement of existing garden room with timber framed garden room. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

BR/281/21/L: Berghestede House, 1 Shripney Road. Replacement of existing garden room with timber framed garden room. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

BR/285/21/PL: Rear of 73-75 Aldwick Road. Change of use from Class E (retail) / B8 storage to C3 residential and the creation of three dwelling units through the conversion of the rear of nos. 73 & 75 and the erection of a part single storey / part two storey rear extension with associated amenity space and refuse / recycling stores.

BR/293/21/HH: 73 Nyewood Lane. Two storey side and rear extension, rebuilding of existing conservatory and demolition of existing garage.

BR/1/22/PL: Deal House, 11-15 Sturges Road. Demolition of existing garage and replacement with 1 No 1-bedroom self contained unit. Additional cycle store and bin storage amendments (resubmission following BR/236/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

BR/5/22/T: 36-37 Servite Close. 1 No. Sweet Chestnut (T1) - Reduce 3 lowest branches away from conservatory by 2m. 1 No. Acer (T2) - Crown reduction to height 7m and spread 5m.

BR/13/22/HH: 235 Hawthorn Road. Erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear orangery following the demolition of existing rear conservatory and side extension.

Climping

CM/76/21/HH: 1-2 Kents Dairy Cottages, Brookpit Lane. Erection of single storey detached timber-framed garage. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

CM/3/22/A: Maidenhead Aquatics, Crookthorn Lane. Installation of 1 x internally illuminated fascia sign.

East Preston

EP/3/22/PL: 2 The Street. Change of use of temporary outside seating area to the rear of the restaurant to be a permanent seating area for the consumption of food and beverages for our customers to use all year round. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

EP/5/22/HH: 3 Hazelmead Drive. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Felpham

FP/5/22/HH: 128 Limmer Lane. Erection of part single/part two storey front, side and rear extensions, pool plant room and pool, installation of vehicular crossover and driveway, following the demolition of existing extensions, garage and timber shed.

FP/3/22/HH: 5 Cunningham Gardens. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

FP/7/22/T: The Green (bordered by Copeland Rd, Minton Rd and the Ridgeway). 1 No. Willow tree (1) - remove 6m on N/E side to leave 2m and crown lift over road up to 2.5m. 1 No. Pine tree (2) - remove lowest limb on S/E. 1 No. Holm Oak (3) - Crown lift over road up to 2.5m and remove limb going into pine tree. 1 No. Poplar tree (4) - re pollard to previous points. 1 No. Pine tree (5) - Crown lift up to 2.5m on South side.

FP/11/22/HH: 69 Downview Road. Single storey rear infill extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

FP/10/22/T: The Old Cottage, 10 Vicarage Lane. 1 No. Holm Oak tree (T1) - Crown lift to 5m, remove all hanging branches, remove all damaged branches and tidying of wounds. 1 No. Yew tree ( T2) - Fell.

Kingston

K/2/22/HH: 43 Golden Avenue, East Preston. 2 storey front and rear extensions and alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/13/22/PL: Pharos Quay, River Road. Alterations to fenestration and openings. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

LU/15/22/DOC: Winterton Lodge, Goda Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under LU/102/21/L relating to condition 3-proposed materials.

Middleton

M/6/22/PL: 88 Ancton Way, Elmer. Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of 1 No 2-storey, 4-bedroom detached house with 3 No off road car parking spaces. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Rustington

R/4/22/DOC: Elm Cottage, 30 The Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref R/305/18/L relating to Condition No 3 - materials and finishes - joinery details (including details of the sealed glazed units).

R/6/22/HH: 6 Waverley Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

R/10/22/HH: 8 Frobisher Way. Single storey porch extension and alterations to the external fenestration.

R/11/22/HH: 16 Jubilee Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/2/22/OUT: Land West Of Yapton Lane. Outline planning application with all matters reserved, other than means of access, for the construction of up to 48 dwellings (30% affordable homes) and dental/doctors' surgery (Use Class E (e)). (This application may affect the setting of a listed building & may affect the Walberton Village Conservation Area).

WA/3/22/HH: Farlings, Avisford Park Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

WA/5/22/PL: Morelands, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Demolition of 1 No dwelling & erection of 5 No dwellings with associated car parking and access. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Yapton

Y/186/21/PL: Bonhams Field, Main Road. Erection of 32 No dwellings with associated works including access, landscaping and parking. This application may affect the setting of a listed buildings, may affect the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Y/3/22/OUT: Land West of Bilsham Road. Hybrid Application comprising of Full application for Phase 1 for 30 No residential dwellings, new access from Bilsham Road, public open space, landscaping, sustainable urban drainage and associated works; and Outline planning application for further phases of up to 110 No dwellings and associated infrastructure (with all matters reserved). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Y/7/22/PL: Land adjacent to Bonhams & Flints, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Erection of 4 No dwelling with access from Hoe Lane and associated landscaping, including native orchards and wildflower meadows. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Y/4/22/OUT: Kings Close. Outline application with all matters reserved for residential development of a single detached bungalow dwelling (resubmission following Y/23/21/OUT).

