Aldwick

AW/400/21/HH: 2 Balliol Close. Single storey rear extension.

AW/403/21/T: The Water Tower, 16 Craigweil Manor. Crown reduction of 1 No. Sycamore tree (T1) by approx. 1.5m - 2m back to previous pruning points.

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Arun district between December 10-17. Photo: Google Maps

Angmering

A/258/21/T: Crete House, The Beeches, Dapper’s Lane. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) - Crown reduce all over by 2-3 m maximum (back to points of previous reduction), with a finished height of approx. 10-11 m, and spread of approx. 5-6 m.

Arundel

AB/141/21/PL: The Cemetery, Ford Road. Variation of condition 3 imposed under AB/3/14/PL relating to hours of operation.

Barnham & Eastergate

BR/273/21/PL: 198 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Construction of Dog Grooming and Fertility Clinic including part change of use from C3a to Sui Generis. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/176/21/PL: The Cottage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Demolition of existing dwelling and ancillary outbuildings and erection of a 66 bedroom care home with associated access, parking and landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development & is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BE/179/21/HH: 10 Brazwick Avenue. Side and rear single storey extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/268/21/PL: The Gables Hotel, 28 Crescent Road. Retrospective application for change of use from Hotel (C1 Hotels) to large 9 bed HMO (Sui Generis).

Climping

CM/73/21/HH: Winterberry, Horsemere Green Lane. Erection of a car barn.

East Preston

EP/163/21/HH: 4 Selhurst Close. Single storey front extension, conversion of integral garage and new detached garage.

EP/165/21/HH: 12 Tamarisk Way. Single storey rear extension.

EP/166/21/HH: 8 Seawaves Close. Single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/262/21/PL: Mast at Felpham Way, Bognor Regis. Erection of EE/H3G 15m High Phase 8 Monopole to replace existing EE/H3G 12.5m Phase 5 Monopole and associated ancillary works. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/214/21/HH: 19 Highdown Way. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a rear dormer and 3 x front rooflights.

FG/213/21/HH: 8A South Drive. Extension to porch and balcony alterations.

FG/215/21/T: 2 Phoenix House, Ferring Grange Gardens. Fell 1 No. Sycamore tree.

FG/217/21/T: 1 Sea Lane Close. 1 No. Macracarpa tree (T1)- Remove damaged major lower N/E limb back to trunk. Reduce lower northern limb by 3m to give adequate distance from highway. Reduce radial spread by 2m, reduce overall spread from 14m to 10m. Crown lift to 5m. Deadwood canopy and remove any damaged branches.

Kingston

K/54/21/PL: Moorings, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Variation of condition imposed under K/58/20/HH relating to condition 2-approved plans.

Littlehampton

LU/206/21/RES: Phase 5 Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Readvertisement due to amended description. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent LU/47/11/ for the development of 261 No. dwellings, the formation of green swale (SuDs feature) and the construction of part of the Central Spine Road running through Phase 5 at Hampton Park and southwards to link up with Toddington Lane. This site is in CIL zone SP2 and is not CIL Liable as strategic site.

LU/396/21/DOC: The Farm, 39 East Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under LU/135/21/L relating to conditions 3-full details of new external doors & windows, including sections & treatment along with details of new porches; 4-details of proposed removal of existing traditional windows; 5-details of all new internal joinery such as doors & skirting boards; 6- details of the proposed location, heights, materials & finishes of boundary treatments.

Middleton

M/145/21/HH: 44 Southdean Drive. Roof extension to facilitate conversion of loft to habitable use and alterations to fenestration.

Pagham

P/163/21/L: Pennicotts Farm, Pagham Road. Listed Building consent for the demolition of existing conservatory to southern side of building & general repair & maintenance of external brickwork & roof coverings, insertion of 2 No conservation style rooflights to the rear valley roof, & formation of 2 No sets of double patio doors within existing window openings on the northern elevation. Internal alterations comprising the removal of partition walls, reinstatement of wooden balustrade to staircase, and general repair, maintenance and refurbishment.

Rustington

R/287/21/PL: Waverley House, Waverley Road. Variation of condition imposed under R/7/21/HH relating to conditions 2-approved plans & 4-approved materials and finishes. This application is a householder application.

R/293/21/HH: 18 Bushby Avenue. Single storey rear extension with associated works to reconfigure the existing balcony and further amendments to the South Elevation.

Walberton

WA/120/21/DOC: Days, Days Lane, Aldingbourne. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under WA/55/21/L relating to conditions 3-sample panel of flint work & 4-details of landscape works.

WA/115/21/T: Oak Bank, Wandleys Lane. Various work to 1 No. Oak tree (T1).

WA/117/21/T: Mulberry Barn, Eastergate Lane. Mature English Oak (T1) - Crown lift the low southerly growth to allow 2m between the tree and roof line of Mulberry Barns and remove some of major dead wood where it is a risk to the roof and public.

