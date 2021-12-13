Aldingbourne

AL/133/21/HH: Mellotron, 8 Dukes Road, Fontwell. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Angmering

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Arun district between December 3-10. Photo: Google Maps

A/229/21/HH: The White Lodge, Rectory Lane. Erection of single storey side extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

A/230/21/L: The White Lodge, Rectory Lane. Listed building consent for erection of two storey side extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area).

A/236/21/PL: Merry England Nursery, Dappers Lane. Variation of condition imposed under A/168/18/RES relating to condition 4-landscape plan.

A/248/21/PL: Land North of Water Lane. Variation of condition imposed under A/40/18/OUT relating to condition 4-approved plans.

A/249/21/PL: Out of Bounds Building, Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Single storey extension to rear of existing Out of Bounds building. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/250/21/PL: Mayflower Way. Installation of 11 No 6m solar lamp columns along the path through Mayflower Park. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/253/21/OUT: Land between 32 Downs Way and 2 Ambersham Crescent. Outline planning application with all matters reserved for the erection of 1 No bungalow dwelling with off street parking and private amenity space.

Arundel

AB/139/21/PL: Crown Yard Car Park, River Road. Storage container in one bay of the Crown Yard car park to store the stalls for the monthly Arundel Farmers Market. This application affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/172/21/HH: 266 Chichester Road, North Bersted. Retrospective application for single storey front and rear extension and detached garage.

Bognor Regis

BR/267/21/PL: Former Westside Supplies Unit, West of 17 to 18 Durban Road. Development of a new build four storey block of flats for 24 units (13 No 1 bed and 11 No 2 bed). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/270/21/HH: 70 Chestnut Grove. Conversion of roof space to habitable use, addition of a front dormer and rooflights.

Climping

CM/68/21/PL: The Bald Kitchen, Site of former Bairds Farm Shop, Crookthorn Lane. Variation of condition following grant of CM/16/21/PL relating to Condition No 5 - opening hours. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

CM/71/21/PL: The Arundel Gardener and Maidenhead Aquatics, Crookthorn Lane. Retention of timber cladding to side (west) and rear (south) of mail building, lychgate to west of main building, timber cladding to generator housing & block paving and concrete slabs/ replacement concrete slabs (resubmission following CM/38/21/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building & is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

CM/57/21/PL: Climping Campsite, Brookpit Lane. Change of use from campsite to 2 No. holiday lets with associated building and landscaping alterations.

East Preston

EP/157/21/PL: 4 Beechlands Close and East of 18 Beechlands Court. Erection of 1 No 2 bed, 3 person dwelling (resubmission following EP/69/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

EP/158/21/HH: 24 Elm Avenue. Erection of front porch extension.

Felpham

FP/236/21/HH: 1 Sunnyside Cottages, Flax Mean. Flat roof dormer creating additional dormer.

FP/256/21/HH: 18 Pennyfields. Single storey side extension following demolition of existing single storey side extension.

FP/257/21/PL: Newholme Dental Surgery, 61 Middleton Road. Single story rear extension with alternation to provide an additional surgery room, Staff room and office space and better accessibility. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/211/21/PL: 2 The Poplars. Demolition of existing building and replacement with 1 No dwelling (resubmission following FG/129/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FG/212/21/HH: 2 Barbary Lane. Single storey rear extension with balcony.

Kingston

K/53/21/HH: Rock Cottage, 18 Coastal Road, East Presston. Side extension with catslide roof and alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/383/21/PL: 9 North Street. Workshop extension (resubmission following LU/216/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Lyminster

LY/19/21/HH: Churchfield, Church Lane. Conversion of existing oak pergola to balcony (This application may affect the setting of a Conservation Area).

Pagham

P/165/21/PL: Land at Spinnaker View. New vehicular access entrance, relocated parking bays, and pedestrian access associated with the redevelopment of the rear of Inglenook Hotel as 9 No. dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development. This application may affect the setting of a Grade II Listed Building.

P/167/21/RES: Land South of Summer Lane and West of Pagham Road. Readvertisement due to amended description. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscaping and scale) following outline planning permission P/140/16/OUT for the erection of 375no. dwellings, together with public open space, play space, drainage, parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, with access off Pagham Road (alernative to P/153/21/RES). This site may affect a Public Right of Way.

P/169/21/L: Neal’s Farmhouse West Wing, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Listed building consent for 11 No proposed windows replacement.

Poling

PO/15/21/HH: 2 Arundel Road. Erection of two storey side extension following the demolition of existing single storey side extension and front porch.

Rustington

R/282/21/PL: 34 The Crescent. Variation of condition imposed under R/25/21/HH relating to condition 2-plans condition. This is a Householder Application.

Walberton

WA/111/21/HH: Highdown, West Walberton Lane. Erection of two storey front and rear extension with first floor rear balcony following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Yapton

Y/166/21/A: Land at Street Buildings, North End Road. 2 No stack signs to form 1 No non illuminated V board sign.

