Aldingbourne

AL/126/21/PL: Ryefields Farmhouse, Oak Tree Lane, Woodgate. Demolition of existing building and erection of 5no. houses comprising 1no. 4-bed detached, 2no. 4-bed link detached & 2no. 3-bed detached houses with associated access & parking (resubmission of AL/81/21/PL). This site falls within Strategic Site SD5, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

Aldwick

Planning

AW/367/21/HH: 31A The Drive. First floor front extension and replace rear window with door. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/315/21/PL: Flat 4, Queens Court, Kings Parade. Alterations to fenestration and openings.

AW/368/21/T: 102 Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Oak tree - Crown Lift to 4m and reduce height to 10-12m and spread to 7-8m.

AW/370/21/T: 55 Colts Bay. 1 No. Oak tree - Crown lift to no more than 3m on all aspects, Crown lift over road side to 6m and reduce branches 2m from the building.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/140/21/HH: 12 Oriel Close, Barnham. Install wood effect cladding to front elevation.

BN/142/21/PL: 1 Como, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Erection of a new two-storey building to contain 2 No 2 bedroom flats with associated parking, bin and bike stores and landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new flats.

Bersted

BE/147/21/A: 230 Chichester Road. Installation of 1 x internally illuminated mounted tv screen.

Bognor Regis

BR/253/21/L: 65-71 Upper Bognor Road. Listed building consent for alterations to four listed buildings involving insertion of new windows, insertion of a new staircase, repairs and reinforcement of existing timber floors and roofs, removal of internal walls, forming openings in existing internal walls, erection of new internal partitions; extension of a listed building to create an office and warden’s accommodation; erection of new building consisting of 3 No. flats, offices andworkshops; creation of new private gardens, separation of this part of the site from the wider University campus, creation of a shared landscaped courtyard, creation of areas for parking and storage for bins and cycles.

BR/252/21/PL: 65-71 Upper Bognor Road. Alterations to four listed buildings, extension of a listed building to create an office and warden’s accommodation, erection of new building consisting of 3 No. flats, offices and workshops; creation of new private gardens, separation of this part of the site from the wider University campus, creation of a shared landscaped courtyard, areas for parking, and storage for bins and cycles. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and affects the character & appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Lane Conservation Area. It is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats & other development.

BR/231/21/PL: 1 London Road. Installation of extraction system. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/254/21/HH: 3 Nelson Road. Erection of first floor side extension.

BR/255/21/HH: 45 Annandale Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

East Preston

EP/148/21/L: Midholme, Sea Lane Close. Listed building consent for the repairs and partial rebuild of chimney stack due to damage and dangerous condition.

Felpham

FP/203/21/HH: 17 Blakes Road. Erection of single storey side extension to create garage with balcony over. Demolition of existing carport.

FP/239/21/T: 74 Outerwyke Road. 1 No. Monterey Cypress tree -Crown lift Northern canopy over footpath & road to 3.5m and 5.5m respectively; reduce Northern radial spread by 2.5m to leave 6.5m; reduce western canopy by 1.5m to leave a radial spread of 5.5m; reduce overall canopy height by 2m to leave height of 13.8m.

Ford

F/22/21/PL: Land rear of Paynters Croft, Burndell Road. 23 No dwellings with associated access, infrastructure, landscape and open space (resubmission following F/5/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Kingston

K/48/21/HH: 113 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Erection of single storey side and rear extension, front porch extension, conversion of garage to habitable use, alterations to front fenestration and external alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/338/21/PL: Land on south side of Eldon Way. Construction of a Youth and Community Centre, Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), Cycle Store, Bin Store, vehicular access and altered pedestrian access with associated scheme of hard and soft landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/343/21/HH: 2 Fairway. Part demolition of garage, single storey side extension and pitched roof to match existing house.

Middleton

M/136/21/HH: 10 Southdean Drive. Erection of single storey side/rear extension, garage conversion to habitable use and installation of solar panels.

M/137/21/HH: 3 North Avenue, Ancton. First floor roof extension.

Pagham

P/152/21/T: 17 Boleyn Drive. 2 No. Lombardy Poplar trees - reduce by 3-4m to previous cutting points to leave height 8m and spread 1.5m and Crown thin by 20%.

Rustington

R/108/21/PL: 117 Sea Lane. Readvertisement due to amended description to 3 No. 3-bed town houses and 5 flats together with updated plans. Demolition of two dwellings and the construction of 3 No. 3-bed town houses and 5 flats. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

R/273/21/HH: 16 Walders Road. Erection of single storey rear conservatory following demolition of existing conservatory.

Walberton

WA/101/21/PL: Goose Green, Hoe Lane. Replacement Farmhouse with Farm Office and Garage, extension of existing stable building, replacement Sand School and associated hard and soft Landscaping and replacement mixed use barn and internal trackway. This application affects the setting of a listed building and the site is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as replacement dwelling.

Yapton

Y/158/21/PL: The Steddles, North End Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and construction of 11 No dwellings (net increase 10 units) with access, landscaping and associated works (alternative to approved Y/121/19/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings & is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Y/150/21/HH: 15 Kings Close. Detached single storey home office/garden building in rear garden.

Y/151/21/HH: 47 Goodhew Close. Burndell. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 x front dormer over existing garage.

