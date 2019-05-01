Arun Labour: Vote for us for proper regeneration, better infrastructure and fully-funded services

By Bognor Regis Labour Party

This election is the most important election in the history of Bognor Regis. For too long our town has not been listened to by the Conservative-controlled Arun District Council.

They are pushing ahead with housing proposals in Pagham and Bersted against the wishes of residents, and despite promising regeneration of the two key sites at the Regis Centre and Hothampton for the past 30 years they have spectacularly failed to deliver.

The proposals for the Linear Park along with blocks of flats, which do not guarantee the future of the Health Centre and the Winter Gardens theme for the Regis Centre site, have been met with anger from residents and have no identified cash funding to take the plans forward. Arun do not care about our local heritage as the demolition of much-loved buildings in Waterloo Square following neglect over many years have shown. Add to that the complete fiasco of the portable toilets on the promenade, one could be led to the conclusion that the Conservative administration is not fit for purpose.

The Labour Party has a positive campaign with clear policies that is being well received on the doorstep. Our main campaign pledges are:

• Proper infrastructure and a minimum of 30% affordable housing in new housing developments

• Promoting the Sir Richard Hotham scheme, delivering £80 million of regeneration

• Supporting our local shops with 2hr free parking at all town centre car parks.

• Protecting weekly bin collections, more often for some large communal refusal collection areas

• Campaigning for the reintroduction of PCSOs to curb the local rise in anti-social behaviour.

Vote Labour for proper regeneration, better infrastructure and fully funded council services. We cannot carry on under Tory austerity and neglect any longer.

This piece is part of a series where all the major parties were invited to share their priorities for the district in the lead up to the Arun District Council elections.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.