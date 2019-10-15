Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 4 and October 11.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning

Angmering

A/139/19/T: Raffles Place, West Drive. Fell 1 No. Cockspur Thorn, crown reduction by 2m to 1 No. Turkey Oak tree, Crown lift to 3m and remove sucker growth on western aspect to 1 No. Cypressus Conifer and Radial reduction 0.5m on western aspect and 1.5m on southern aspect to 1 No. Cherry tree.

Arundel

AB/104/19/L: The Old Ship, 25B King Street. Listed building consent to strip & undertake works to repoint front elevation, undertake structural works to roof including reslating front elevation to match existing, renew roof timbers as required & replace cast iron guttering.

AB/105/19/T: 1a Torton Hill Road. Reduce height by 4m, reduce lateral canopy by 2.5m and crown lift by 5m to 1 No. Lime tree.

Aldwick

AW/264/19/HH: 7 Kenlegh. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side extension.

AW/263/19/HH: The Studio, Cypress Way. Demolition of front garage and erection of single storey front extension, side chalet extension, rear chalet extension and side & rear single storey extension.

AW/269/19/T: Tithe Barn Cottage, 1 Tithe Barn Way. Fell 2 No. Monterey Cypress trees and Crown Reduction of 1.5m - 2m to 3 No. Silver Birch tree.

AW/275/19/T: Fence line to garage east of 41 Old Place. Crown reduction by maximum 1.5m to 1 No. Oak tree (T2).

AW/274/19/T: 41 Old Place. Crown reduction by maximum 1.5m to 1 No. Oak tree (T1).

AW/273/19/T: Verge in front of 18 - 23 Coventry Close. Crown reduction by 2m on south west aspect to 3 No. Oak trees.

Bersted

BE/106/19/PL: Land west of New Barn Lane. Change of use of land to residential curtilage associated with planning permission BE/77/16/OUT.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/87/19/HH: Melcroft, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/231/19/PL: 86 Annandale Avenue. Erection of first floor rear extension to provide 1 No. 2 bed flat (resubmission following BR/317/18/PL).

BR/273/19/HH: 3 Roman Fields. Part two storey part single storey side extension and part conversion of garage to habitable use and dormer windows to front and rear

BR/275/19/PL: Newman House, 21 Sturges Road. Garage/store block.

East Preston

EP/74/19/HH: 2 Hillview Crescent. Readvertisement due to Amended elevations and plans. Hip to barn hip extension, north dormer extension, single storey rear extension.

EP/120/19/HH: Apple Tree, Montpelier Road. Construction of single storey flat roof extension to rear.

Ferring

FG/114/19/HH: 5 Little Drive. Single storey front/side extension.

FG/115/19/PL: Ferring Country Centre, Rife Way. Removal of condition 3 imposed under FG/181/18/PL relating to surface water drainage.

Felpham

FP/186/19/HH: 3 & 5 Derwent Grove. Replace existing tile hung area between & to side of dormer window with composite cladding in ‘Light Mist’.

FP/213/19/HH: Greenock Villa, Clyde Road. Formation of new access together with dropped kerb crossover and formation of gravelled hardstanding.

FP/214/19/HH: 38 Ley Road. Replacement garage, side extension to create garden room and front facade alterations including new porch.

FP/215/19/T: Kingmere, 3 Third Avenue. Fell 1 No. Pine tree.

Littlehampton

LU/296/19/L: Friends Meeting House, 23 Church Street. Listed building consent for the removal of existing rotten modern 2x2 timber studwork & modern plasterboard with skim coat plaster & replaced with 2x2 treated timber studwork & new saviot wood wool board & lime plaster & removal of existing ground floor modern plasterboard ceiling & replacement with new.

LU/298/19/PO: Flat 13 Madehurst Court, Gloucester Road. Application to remove a planning obligation dated 01/08/1986 under planning application LU/283/85 relating to age restriction.

LU/301/19/HH: 78 Westlands. Additional attached single garage, conversion of existing garage into ensuite and wardrobe space and replacement of conservatory with single storey rear extension.

LU/307/19/A: 5 Arundel Road. 1x internally illuminated fascia sign and 1x internally illuminated projecting sign.

Lyminster

LY/11/19/PL: Broomhurst Lodge, Lyminster Road. New access construction to serve as an access for Broomhurst Farm & its residents.

Middleton

M/32/19/PL: 46 Sea Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended elevations and floor plans. New dwelling & separate garage replacing the proposed new house in the previous planning permission ref: M/7/16/PL - Amendment to M/153/18/PL.

Rustington

R/233/19/DOC: Abbots Lodge Dental Practice. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref R/164/19/L relating to Condition No 3 - details of replacement windows, new screen door & any other doors.

R/229/19/HH: 15 Drewetts Close. Single storey rear extension.

R/235/19/T: Various locations, Sea Estate. Various works to 1 No. Macrocarpa tree, 1 No. Monterey Pine tree and 2 No. Corsican Pine trees.

R/234/19/T: Various locations, Sea Estate. Various works to 3 No. Macrocarpa trees, 3 No. Holm Oak trees, 1 No. Black/Austrian Pine tree and 1 No. Monterey Pine tree.

R/238/19/CLE: Cafe Oasis, 10 Churchill Court. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Use of an external dining area (Class A3) associated with the approved cafe (Class A3).

Yapton

Y/83/19/OUT: Clays Farm, North End Road. Outline application with some matters reserved for the erection of 33 No. dwellings, access roads, landscaping & associated works (resubmission following Y/62/18/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Y/82/19/HH: 27 Briar Close. Removal of detached garage and erection of single storey side extension.