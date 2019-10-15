Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 4 and October 11.
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.
Angmering
A/139/19/T: Raffles Place, West Drive. Fell 1 No. Cockspur Thorn, crown reduction by 2m to 1 No. Turkey Oak tree, Crown lift to 3m and remove sucker growth on western aspect to 1 No. Cypressus Conifer and Radial reduction 0.5m on western aspect and 1.5m on southern aspect to 1 No. Cherry tree.
Arundel
AB/104/19/L: The Old Ship, 25B King Street. Listed building consent to strip & undertake works to repoint front elevation, undertake structural works to roof including reslating front elevation to match existing, renew roof timbers as required & replace cast iron guttering.
AB/105/19/T: 1a Torton Hill Road. Reduce height by 4m, reduce lateral canopy by 2.5m and crown lift by 5m to 1 No. Lime tree.
Aldwick
AW/264/19/HH: 7 Kenlegh. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side extension.
AW/263/19/HH: The Studio, Cypress Way. Demolition of front garage and erection of single storey front extension, side chalet extension, rear chalet extension and side & rear single storey extension.
AW/269/19/T: Tithe Barn Cottage, 1 Tithe Barn Way. Fell 2 No. Monterey Cypress trees and Crown Reduction of 1.5m - 2m to 3 No. Silver Birch tree.
AW/275/19/T: Fence line to garage east of 41 Old Place. Crown reduction by maximum 1.5m to 1 No. Oak tree (T2).
AW/274/19/T: 41 Old Place. Crown reduction by maximum 1.5m to 1 No. Oak tree (T1).
AW/273/19/T: Verge in front of 18 - 23 Coventry Close. Crown reduction by 2m on south west aspect to 3 No. Oak trees.
Bersted
BE/106/19/PL: Land west of New Barn Lane. Change of use of land to residential curtilage associated with planning permission BE/77/16/OUT.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/87/19/HH: Melcroft, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/231/19/PL: 86 Annandale Avenue. Erection of first floor rear extension to provide 1 No. 2 bed flat (resubmission following BR/317/18/PL).
BR/273/19/HH: 3 Roman Fields. Part two storey part single storey side extension and part conversion of garage to habitable use and dormer windows to front and rear
BR/275/19/PL: Newman House, 21 Sturges Road. Garage/store block.
East Preston
EP/74/19/HH: 2 Hillview Crescent. Readvertisement due to Amended elevations and plans. Hip to barn hip extension, north dormer extension, single storey rear extension.
EP/120/19/HH: Apple Tree, Montpelier Road. Construction of single storey flat roof extension to rear.
Ferring
FG/114/19/HH: 5 Little Drive. Single storey front/side extension.
FG/115/19/PL: Ferring Country Centre, Rife Way. Removal of condition 3 imposed under FG/181/18/PL relating to surface water drainage.
Felpham
FP/186/19/HH: 3 & 5 Derwent Grove. Replace existing tile hung area between & to side of dormer window with composite cladding in ‘Light Mist’.
FP/213/19/HH: Greenock Villa, Clyde Road. Formation of new access together with dropped kerb crossover and formation of gravelled hardstanding.
FP/214/19/HH: 38 Ley Road. Replacement garage, side extension to create garden room and front facade alterations including new porch.
FP/215/19/T: Kingmere, 3 Third Avenue. Fell 1 No. Pine tree.
Littlehampton
LU/296/19/L: Friends Meeting House, 23 Church Street. Listed building consent for the removal of existing rotten modern 2x2 timber studwork & modern plasterboard with skim coat plaster & replaced with 2x2 treated timber studwork & new saviot wood wool board & lime plaster & removal of existing ground floor modern plasterboard ceiling & replacement with new.
LU/298/19/PO: Flat 13 Madehurst Court, Gloucester Road. Application to remove a planning obligation dated 01/08/1986 under planning application LU/283/85 relating to age restriction.
LU/301/19/HH: 78 Westlands. Additional attached single garage, conversion of existing garage into ensuite and wardrobe space and replacement of conservatory with single storey rear extension.
LU/307/19/A: 5 Arundel Road. 1x internally illuminated fascia sign and 1x internally illuminated projecting sign.
Lyminster
LY/11/19/PL: Broomhurst Lodge, Lyminster Road. New access construction to serve as an access for Broomhurst Farm & its residents.
Middleton
M/32/19/PL: 46 Sea Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended elevations and floor plans. New dwelling & separate garage replacing the proposed new house in the previous planning permission ref: M/7/16/PL - Amendment to M/153/18/PL.
Rustington
R/233/19/DOC: Abbots Lodge Dental Practice. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref R/164/19/L relating to Condition No 3 - details of replacement windows, new screen door & any other doors.
R/229/19/HH: 15 Drewetts Close. Single storey rear extension.
R/235/19/T: Various locations, Sea Estate. Various works to 1 No. Macrocarpa tree, 1 No. Monterey Pine tree and 2 No. Corsican Pine trees.
R/234/19/T: Various locations, Sea Estate. Various works to 3 No. Macrocarpa trees, 3 No. Holm Oak trees, 1 No. Black/Austrian Pine tree and 1 No. Monterey Pine tree.
R/238/19/CLE: Cafe Oasis, 10 Churchill Court. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Use of an external dining area (Class A3) associated with the approved cafe (Class A3).
Yapton
Y/83/19/OUT: Clays Farm, North End Road. Outline application with some matters reserved for the erection of 33 No. dwellings, access roads, landscaping & associated works (resubmission following Y/62/18/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.
Y/82/19/HH: 27 Briar Close. Removal of detached garage and erection of single storey side extension.