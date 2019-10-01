Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 20 and 27.

Aldwick

AW/258/19/HH: 26 Barrack Lane. 2 storey extension to provide sunroom/study, dressing room and en suite bathroom. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

AW/256/19/T: 22 St Richards Drive. Thin epicormic growth & reduce overall crown by 2.5m & reduce 3 No. main branches overhanging neighbouring grarages by 0.5-1m, back to boundary line to 1 No. Field Maple tree.

AW/257/19/HH: 65 Christchurch Crescent. Ground floor extension, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

AW/260/19/T: 52 Old Place. Reduce small shoots below crown branch to remove epicomic growth & reduce 3 No branches over property & footpath by 2-3m to 1 No. Oak tree.

AW/259/19/T: 1 Windmill Close. Fell 1 No. Conifer.

AW/266/19/T: 15 The Fairway. Fell 1 No. Hawthorn tree.

Angmering

A/135/19/T: Merry England Nursery, Dappers Lane. Fell 5 No. Hornbeam trees.

Arundel

AB/87/19/L: Mews House, London Road. Readvertisement due to Substitute proposed plans and statements. Remove first floor ‘stilted’ roof terrace and replace with ground floor extension and new first floor roof terrace. Convert adjacent ground floor covered walkway into small room. Build two storey rear extension, with roof lantern and terrace/balcony. Put in extra window on ground floor eastern (side) elevation, and replace window with door on ground floor South (rear) elevation. Remove red tiles on first floor rear wall and replace with white render. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/86/19/HH: Mews House, London Road. Readvertisement due to Substitute proposed plans and statements. Remove first floor ‘stilted’ roof terrace and replace with ground floor extension and new first floor roof terrace. Convert adjacent ground floor covered walkway into small room. Build two storey rear extension, with roof lantern and terrace/balcony. Put in extra window on ground floor eastern (side) elevation, and replace window with door on ground floor South (rear) elevation. Remove red tiles on first floor rear wall and replace with white render. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/95/19/L: 30 High Street. Listed building consent for a single storey rear extension, new timber boarding & fenestration changes, formation of internal walls to create additional living accommodation & alterations to existing window openings & replace with Crittal windows on NE & NW ground & first floor.

AB/94/19/HH: 30 High Street. Single storey rear extension, new timber boarding & fenestration changes & minor internal alterations. This application affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/84/19/HH:7 Foxes Croft, Barnham. Porch to front elevation

Bognor Regis

BR/237/19/PL: Picturedrome Cinema, 51 Canada Grove. Readvertisement due to amended applicant and certificate. Replace front window with doors to match opposite side with steps, removal of internal walls separating existing front counter & office area, removal of chimney & wall between first floor offices. This application affects the setting of a listed building & may affect the character & appearance of the Bognor Regis Railway Station Conservation Area.

BR/238/19/L: Picturedrome Cinema, 51 Canada Grove. Readvertisement due to amended applicant and certificate. Listed building consent for the replacement of front window with doors to match opposite side with steps, removal of internal walls separating existing front counter & office area, removal of chimney & wall between first floor offices.

BR/254/19/HH: 50 Corbishley Road. Retention of single storey front porch extension.

BR/263/19/T: 32 Normanton Avenue. Fell 1 No. Oak tree.

Ferring

FG/107/19/HH: 68 Elm Park. Rear single storey extension & conversion of roofspace from hip to gable end.

Felpham

FP/192/19/HH Bright Side, 5 Rudwicks Close. Two storey rear/side extension involving demolition of existing garage and walkway and single storey deatched garage to front.

Kingston

K/23/19/HH: Luna View, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Ground and first floor extensions, structural roof alterations including the addition of 4no. new dormers, fenestration and external material alterations, erection of new balcony, and other associated external works.

Littlehampton

LU/134/19/PL: Glenvilla Chalet, Old Mead Road. Removal of Condition 3 on LU/484/73/ (APP/1321/A/74/3173) limiting the occupation of the dwelling to a person soley employed or last employed in agriculture.

LU/272/19/HH: 82 Manning Road. Two storey extension.

LU/282/19/PL: The Swallows, St Catherines Road. Replacement of 6 No. windows in communal hallway from single glazed in wood frames to double glazed PVCu.

LU/284/19/PL: 1A &1B Northway Road. 2 No semi detached 3 bed houses.

LU/287/19/HH: 34 Tideway. First floor side extension.

LU/290/19/HH: 62 Parkside Avenue. Formation of balcony over rear elevation flat roof extension (approved under LU/116/19/PDH).

Middleton

M/80/19/PL: Former Poultry Farm, Land West of Yapton Road. Readvertisement due to Amended proposed ground floor plan and proposed siteblock plan. Demolition of the existing structures & redevelopment to provide a new 66-bedroom care home (Use Class C2) arranged over two storeys together with associated access, car and cycle parking, structural landscaping and amenity space provision.

M/81/19/HH: 12 Tudor Close. Extension and conversion of detached garage to form ancillary annexe accommodation.

Rustington

R/219/19/HH: 159 Worthing Road. Single storey side and rear extension.

R/220/19/PL: 2 Ash Lane. Change of use from Class A2 (financial & professional services) to Class A1 (retail) /Class A3 (restaurant & cafe) /A4 (drinking establishment) with alterations to the shopfront to create an external seating area.

R/224/19/PL: 4 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane. Variation of condition 3 imposed under R/34/19/PL relating to hours of operation of the plant & machinery associated with the approved A3/A5 use classes (09.00 to 23.30 Mondays to Sundays) with no changes to trading hours of the premises.

Yapton

Y/73/19/A: Land off Burndell Road. 1 No. non-illuminated entrance sign.