Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 6 and September 13.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/75/19/PL: Bridge Cottage, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Construction of 8 no. dwellings, alterations to access and associated works.

AL/74/19/PL: Norton Dairy, Old Dairy Lane, Norton. Removal of condition 10 following the approval of AL/92/08/ relating to the tourist accommodation lets (resubmission following AL/37/19/PL).

Aldwick

AW/250/19/HH: 19 Kingsway. Extension to driveway to front & widening driveway gate. This application affects the character & appearance of the Craigweil House Conservation Area.

AW/134/19/HH: 33 Balliol Close. Readvertisement due to amended plan. Single storey side and rear extension with habitable roofspace and conversion of existing roofspace to habitable use, together with porch removal and replacement windows.

AW/249/19/T: Robinel, 2 Fernhurst Gardens, Bognor Regis. Fell 1 No. Sycamore tree.

AW/254/19/T: 5 Chawkmare Coppice. Cut branches overhanging 9 Chawkmare Coppice by 3-7m to 1 No. Beech tree.

Angmering

A/62/19/PL: Old Blacksmith’s Yard, Water Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended location, block & site plan. Erection of 2 No. semi-detached dwellings with associated access, car parking & landscaping. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

A/119/19/PL: Quiet Waters, Roundstone Lane. Removal of condition 3 imposed under A/81/18/RES due to not meeting tests for imposition of conditions.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/73/19/PL: Barnham Court Farm, Church Lane, Barnham. Change of use of The Little Yard to independent dwelling & the stationing of up to 4 No. Shepherd Huts to be used as tourist accommodation. This application affects a Public Right of Way, may affect the setting of a listed building & affects the character & appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area.

BN/75/19/PL: Land adjacent to Cherry Trees, Lake Lane, Barnham. 1 No. dwelling & associated works.

Bognor Regis

BR/247/19/PL: 29A Station Road. Change of use & conversion of first & second floors from dwelling (C3 Dwelling houses) to 5 room HMO (C4 Houses in multiple occupation) with associated upgrades, additional rooflights & new WC new window to rear. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Bognor Regis Railway Station Conservation Area.

BR/251/19/HH: 61A Annandale Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension to existing garage and conversion of garage with new pitched roof over.

BR/253/19/T: 252 Hawthorn Road. Crown reduction by 4m to 1 No. Oak tree.

East Preston

EP/82/19/HH: 31 Cheviot Close. Erection of a fence.

EP/108/19/HH: Caprice, 17 Tamarisk Way. Two storey front, two storey side and two storey rear extension and additional parking bay to garage.

EP/113/19/T: 24 Mill Pond Way. Crown reduction by 3m and Crown Thin by 30% to 1 No. Sycamore tree. Crown reduction by 2.5m and Crown Thin by 20% to 1 No. Norway Maple Crimson King tree.

Ferring

FG/100/19/HH: 23 West Drive. Single storey front extension.

Felpham

FP/187/19/T: 7 Leinster Gardens. Fell 1 No. Horse Chestnut tree.

FP/193/19/HH: 11 Homefield Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

Littlehampton

LU/238/19/CLE: Unit 3, Ferry Road, Littlehampton Marina. Lawful development certificate for existing building being used for offices with ancillary storage.

LU/274/19/HH 7 Mariners Quay. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 2 front and 2 rear rooflights

Pagham

P/86/19/HH: 11 Downlands Close. 2 Storey rear extension single storey front extension and garage conversion.

P/85/19/CLE: Sycamore Barn, 6 Church Lane. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of barn as self contained dwellinghouse.

P/88/19/HH: 19 Church Lane. Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey front link extension between garage and dwelling.

Rustington

R/201/19/PL: 106 The Street. Convert existing retail shop (A1 Retail) into a micropub (A4 Drinking Establishments).

R/214/19/T: Garden Land at Knightscroft House, Knightscroft House, Sea Lane. Re-pollard to previous pollard points by approx 2.5m from sides and 3.5m from top 1 No. Black Poplar tree.

R/212/19/HH: 6 The Martlets. Removal of side garage and rear conservatory and erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear exetnsion.

Walberton

WA/77/19/T: Walberton Place, Yapton Lane. Crown lift by 5m to 1 No. Mature Oak tree. Crown lift and partial Crown reduction by 1m and reduce south limb by 1m to 1No. Mature Oak tree.

WA/84/19/HH: Berberis, London Road, Fontwell. Installation of wooden fence and driveway gate to replace hedge.

Yapton

Y/74/19/PL: The Crickets, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Extension & alterations to main dwelling. Conversion of existing annexe to three holiday letting units.