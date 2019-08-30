Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 23 and 30.

Planning applications

Angmering

A/102/19/T: Tall Trees, High Street. Remove all relevant pine cones from 1 No. Monterey Pine tree within the fall area of 1 Alexander Avenue.

A/109/19/HH: Ty Gwyn, The Avenals. Demolition of existing garage and rear extension and erection of 2 storey side and rear extension with single storey wrap around extension to front and side.

A/112/19/T: Acorns, Arundel Road. Remove large lower bough on southern aspect by approx 4m to 1 No. Oak tree.

Aldwick

AW/226/19/T: 219 Manor Way, Aldwick Bay Estate. Crown reduction by 3m to 1 No. Copper Beech tree.

AW/229/19/T: 1 West Drive. Reduce 2 branches on southerly aspect of 1 No. Red Oak tree by 2m.

AW/235/19/HH: 43 St Peters Close. Front porch extension.

AW/238/19/T: 32 Fernhurst Gardens. Fell 1 No. Eucalyptus & remove one dead branch & cut back/tidy the existing dead branch stumps to 1 No. Macrocarpa tree.

AW/244/19/T: Ravenwood Court, Aldwick Street. Crown reduction approx 2.5m and remove small dead limbs to 1 No. Oak tree, 1 No. Beech tree and 1 No. London Plane tree.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/65/19/OUT: Bexstone House, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Outline application with some matters reserved for the demolition of existing dwelling & erection of 10 No. new dwellings, widening & reprofiling of site access, provision of a right turn lane with improved visibility splays, retention of significant landscaped highway buffer, parking for 30 No. cars including garages & visitor parking & potential future highway access to adjacent housing land (resubmission following EG/49/18/OUT).

Bognor Regis

BR/239/18/PL: 9 London Road. Readvertisement due to amended plans and change of description. Change of use of first floor from retail (A1 Shop) to flats (C3 Residential) conversion of roof space to habitable roof space and extension of property to rear at ground floor level and to roof. This application may affect the setting of a listed buidling.

BR/236/19/L: Culver Cottage, 37 Aldwick Road. Single storey side extension including demolition of existing garden room.

BR/235/19/HH: Culver Cottage, 37 Aldwick Road. Single storey side extension including demolition of existing garden room. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building. The application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Road, Bognor Conservation Area.

BR/209/19/HH: 9 Oak Grove. Garden shed to rear.

Felpham

FP/170/19/HH: 6 & 8 Gorse Avenue. Erection of sunrooms including the demolition of existing sunrooms.

FP/178/19/HH: 30 Downview Road. Single storey side infil extension, porch to side, first floor rear extension and extension to existing garage.

Kingston

K/22/19/DOC: Kingston Manor Cottage, Kingston Lane, East Preston. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref K/21/18/L relating to Condition No 2 - materials and finishes.

Littlehampton

LU/249/19/PL: 48 & 50 High Street. Change of use of No 48 from Licenced Betting Office & Adult Gaming Centre (Sui Generis) to Retail (A1 Shops) & No 50 from Retail (A1 Shops) to Licenced Betting Office & Adult Gaming Centre (Sui Generis).

Middleton

M/75/19/HH: 7 Central Drive, Elmer. First floor side extension with rear balcony.

Pagham

P/79/19/PL: 78 Harbour Road. Demolition of existing sheds & dwelling & erection of 1 No. dwelling.

Rustington

R/180/19/PL: Surgery, 85 The Street. Remove existing window, enlarge opening to form new fire exit door. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area.

R/181/19/L: Surgery, 85 The Street. Application for Listed Building Consent to remove existing window, enlarge opening to form new fire exit door.

R/198/19/HH: 5 Grafton Close. Proposed single storey rear extension including removal of garage.

Walberton

WA/85/19/HH: 20 Henty Close. Proposed loft conversion, new dormer and alterations to front entrance porch (The application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

WA/88/19/T: Old Oak, 25 Barnfield Cottages, Wandleys Lane. Reduce crown of 1 No. Oak tree for a 2m clearance of power & phone line & 3m clearance of house & remove 2 No. lowest limbs to crown lift by 8m to clear overhang from road.