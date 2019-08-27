Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 16 and 23.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/70/19/PL: Nyton Farm Cottage/The Gables, Nyton Road, Westergate. Change of use from dwelling house (C3 dwelling house) to residential care home (C2 residential institutions) to provide 9 No. bedrooms, kitchen & dining & new rear sun lounge. This application affects the setting of listed buildings.

Aldwick

AW/230/19/T: 1 The Ridings. Crown top by approx 4m to 4 No. Bay trees.

AW/236/19/T: Royal Bay Court, 86A Barrack Lane. Crown reduction 4m on north aspect and 2.5m on other aspects to 1 No. Willow tree.

AW/232/19/OUT: 19 & 21 Nyewood Lane. Outline application with all matters reserved for demolition of 19 & 21 Nyewood Lane & erection of up to 20 No 1bed & 3 No 2bed flats.

Angmering

A/105/19/T: Blue Cedars, 1 Blue Cedars Close. Row of 16 No. Cupressus Leylandii remove seasonal growth and reduce height by up to 1m. Row of 8 No. Cupressus Leylandii remove seasonal growth and reduce height by up to 1m.

Arundel

AB/39/19/PL: 55-57 High Street. Readvertisement due to amended description. Change of use at rear from A2 (Financial & Professional Services) to C3 (Dwelling Houses) & change of use at front from A2 (Financial & Professional Services) to A1 (Shops). This application affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/54/19/L: Carlton House, 15 Maltravers Street. Readvertisement due to Change of description. Listed building consent to repaint existing external rendered & painted wall (including woodwork such as windows & door frames) & paint rendered wall Heritage Linen White; woodwork will be repainted same colour (white).

AB/83/19/L: Tower House, London Road. Listed building consent to replace 9 No. sash windows to south elevation.

AB/88/19/PL: Land at Electricity Sub Station, Ford Road. 38 No residential apartments (9 No 1-bed units & 29 No. 2-bed units) along with access, off-street parking, amenity space & enhancements to the local footpath network.

Bersted

BE/93/19/PL: Land adjacent to 6 Beeding Close. Construction of a steel frame storage building.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/66/19/PL: Land off Canal Mews, Barnham. Erection of 3 No dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/199/19/PL: Clock Walk, 7 High Street. Conversion of existing Health Centre (D1 non-residential insitution) unit to 4 No. studio flats. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

BR/238/19/L: Picturedrome Cinema, 51 Canada Grove. Listed building consent for the replacement of front window with doors to match opposite side with steps, removal of internal walls separating existing front counter & office area, removal of chimney & wall between first floor offices.

BR/237/19/PL: Picturedrome Cinema, 51 Canada Grove. Replace front window with doors to match opposite side with steps, removal of internal walls separating existing front counter & office area, removal of chimney & wall between first floor offices. This application affects the setting of a listed building & may affect the character & appearance of the Bognor Regis Railway Station Conservation Area.

BR/208/19/PL: 2-8 The Hatters Inn, Queensway. Re develop & extend external drinking area complete with new railings, gates and wall to boundary.

Climping

CM/38/19/PL: The Mill Cottage, Climping Street. Internal & external alterations including replacement of Upvc windows with timber windows, alteration of window to door on north elevation & additional window to west elevation, formation of new door opening to exterior, internal partition to form separate bathroom, new steps & balustrade to entrance door, roofing works, reinstatement of existing & new garden walls & to include amended garden area approved under CM/23/15/CLE. This application affects the setting of a listed building.

CM/39/19/L: The Mill Cottage, Climping Street. Listed building consent for internal & external alterations including replacement of Upvc windows with timber windows, alteration of window to door on north elevation & additional window to west elevation, formation of new door opening to exterior, internal partition to form separate bathroom, new steps & balustrade to entrance door, roofing works, reinstatement of existing & new garden walls & to include amended garden area approved under CM/23/15/CLE.

CM/43/19/L: Climping College, The Mill, Thatch Cottage, Climping Street. Listed building consent for a single storey extension to west elevation, internal & external alterations for reinstatement of former & alteration of existing openings, removal of modern infilling, removal of modern infilling & internal blockwork, new internal door opening & partition, stair access to attic with enlargement of attic aperture, restoration of thatch, terrace & garden to west & south west elevations & to include amended residential garden area approved under CM/23/15/CLE.

CM/42/19/PL Climping College, The Mill, Thatch Cottage, Climping Street. Single storey extension to west elevation, internal & external alterations for reinstatement of former & alteration of existing openings, removal of modern infilling, removal of modern infilling & internal blockwork, new internal door opening & partition, stair access to attic with enlargement of attic aperture, restoration of thatch, terrace & garden to west & south west elevations & to include amended residential garden area approved under CM/23/15/CLE. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

CM/45/19/PL: Ryebank Farmhouse, New Barn, Grevatts Lane. Application for variation of condition 2 imposed on planning permission CM/28/17/PL relating to approved plans.

East Preston

EP/179/18/PL: Gladwyn, The Street. Readvertisement due to Amended plans. Demolition of existing house & erection of 3 x 3 bedroom houses together with landscaping, car parking and fencing.

Ferring

FG/93/19/HH: 3 Lamorna Gardens. Rear single storey extension and alterations to roof to facilitate loft enlargement including increase to ridge height. Amendments sought to plans as passed on application FG/217/18/HH.

FG/94/19/T: 33 Ferringham Lane. Prune north side of 1 No. Sycamore tree by approx 0.5m.

Felpham

FP/176/19/HH: Mutiny Bay, 11 Derwent Grove. Two storey side extension with dormer roofs, single storey rear extension & removal of existing garage.

Littlehampton

LU/231/19/HH: 88 Southfields Road. Drop Kerb and install driveway to front of property.

Middleton

M/73/19/HH: 7 Sea Way. Erection of a single storey outbuilding to be used as a washroom/garden studio.

Pagham

P/46/19/HH: 8 Laurel Drive, Mill Farm Estate. Retention of chairlift on front elevation.

P/69/19/HH: 42 The Causeway. Removal of boundary wall and erection of boundary fence at front of property.

P/74/19/PLThe Pagham Club, 2 West Front Road. Removal of condition 4 imposed under P/8/04/ relating to staff accommodation to be used as a separate unit of residential accommodation.

Rustington

R/194/19/HH: 29 Mallon Dene. Single storey front and side extension, raised flat roof , vehicular crossover and new render to front elevation.

R/192/19/PL: 4 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane. Replacement shopfront.

R/193/19/A: 4 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane. 2 No internally illuminated fascia signs on front elevation, 1 No illuminated projecting sign on front elevation & 1 No. non illuminated directional sign on rear elevation.

R/196/19/HH: 28 Bushby Avenue. Replacement of Thatched Roof Covering with Plain tiles and Replacement of timber cladding with vertical hanging tiles.

Walberton

WA/76/19/PL: Walberton Place Care Home, Yapton Lane. Retention of kitchen extract system. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area.

WA/80/19/CLE: Walberton House, The Street. Lawful development certificate for existing 2No self-contained flats.