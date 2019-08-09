Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 2 and 9.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Arundel

AB/79/19/HH: Cloud, 9 Penfolds Place. Conversion of the integral garage to extend living area, removal of the existing balcony and formation of new windows and doors at ground and first floor level with glazed ‘Juliet’ balcony guarding to upper floor doors.

AB/81/19/HH: 5 Bernard Road. Rear single storey extension and 2 storey side extension, wrap around front porch roof and new side dormer.

Aldwick

AW/211/19/PL: 1 Wilman Gardens, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AW/256/17/HH relating to approved wall.

AW/220/19/HH: 26 Willowhale Avenue. Removal of existing conservatory and detached garage and erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Bersted

BE/73/19/PL: Dove Cottage, 76 North Bersted Street. Listed building consent for the conversion of the Annexe to a separate unit of accommodation (Studio).

BE/84/19/PL: Site 6, Chichester Road. Erection of 7 No. dwellings (2 No. 2 bed & 5 No. 3 bed) with associated parking & landscaping.

BE/87/19/HH: 186 Chichester Road. Installation of 4no. rooflights in side elevations of roof and additional first floor window to rear

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/53/19/PL: 41A Barnham Road, Barnham. Addition of 2 No. roof lights

BN/55/19/HH: Episkopi, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

Bognor Regis

BR/219/19/L: The Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade. Listed building consent for internal alterations to create additional bedrooms & form corridor bypass to main stairs.

BR/180/19/PL: 37 London Road. Erection of demountable/removable commercial unit at front facing London Road with residential unit at rear.

BR/217/19/HH: 52C Annandale Avenue. Single storey front extension and pitched roof over garage.

BR/216/19/A: 20 Station Road. 1 No. Internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 No. painted fascia sign, 1 No. non illuminated hanging sign and 1 No. awning.

BR/221/19/HH: 16 Madeira Avenue. Single storey side extension, part two storey part single storey rear extension and demolition of existing garage to incorporate garden area.

BR/227/19/PL: 3 Southdown Road. Removal of condition 5 imposed under BR/84/16/OUT (APP/C3810/W/16/3153767) relating to condition 5- details of all trees/bushes/hedges to be retained along with measures to protect them during demolition & construction works.

Climping

CM/40/19/CLE: Unit W, Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road, Ford. Readvertisement due to amended description. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Continuance of the use of land for up to 50 no. one-storey storage containers.

Ford

F/17/19/HH: 49 Johnson Way. Single storey side extension.

Ferring

FG/65/19/HH 26 West Drive. Readvertisement due to amended description. Erect 1.68m close board fence around garden adjacent to Oval Waye & West Drive.

FG/88/19/HH: 5 Glynde Close. Demolition of existing conservatory on east elevation, erection of single storey extension on east elevation & demolition & erection of detached garage.

Felpham

FP/146/19/HH: Ridgeway House, The Ridgway. Construction of single storey timber frame shed, with tiled pitch roof. Construction of single storey timber cabin, with felted pitched roof.

FP/155/19/HH: 1 Whitelands. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

Littlehampton

LU/240/19/PL: Littlehampton Trades And Labour Club, Wick Street. Change of use of part of car park to a beer garden.

LU/241/19/HH: 3 Granary Way. Increased proposed depth of rear extension as approved under LU/121/19/HH.

Middleton

M/143/18/PL: 66 Ancton Way, Elmer. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Erection of a new 4 bedroom dwelling.

Pagham

P/73/19/HH: 1 St Thomas Drive. Single storey side extension.

Walberton

WA/71/19/CLE: Walberton Nursery, Yapton Lane. Lawful development certificate for the existing 4 No. portable cabins.