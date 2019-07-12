Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 6 and 12.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/200/19/T: Rear of 8 West Drive, Bognor Regis. Remove limb and small branches overhanging boundary by approx 4m of 1 No Oak tree.

AW/202/19/T: Little Whispers, 17 Craigweil Manor. Crown reduction by 2.5m to 1 No. Holm Oak tree.

AW/205/19/HH: 51 Carlton Avenue, Rose Green. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

Bersted

BE/65/19/PL: Land adjacent to 12 Plover Close, Bognor Regis. 1 No dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/184/19/L: The Pier, The Esplanade. Application for Listed Building Consent to mount 1 No. Blue Plaque to exterior wall to the Pier.

BR/178/19/PL: Delawarr House, Flat 1, 144 Aldwick Road. Existing ground floor flat converted into 2 No. one bedroom apartments with single storey side extension & rear orangery

BR/202/19/PL: 11 Station Road. Conversion of first floor, extensions at ground & first floor & a new second floor within the new pitch roof to create Bed & Breakfast accommodation.

East Preston

EP/84/19/HH: 10 Angmering Lane. Two storey front extension (North), two storey side extension (West) and single storey rear extension (South). Alterations to external appearance, roof terrace over existing flat roof, roof lantern in existing flat roof & Juliette balcony to front of property.

Felpham

FP/139/19/OUT: Land south of garage compound & East of 12 Alfriston Close. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of 1 No. dwelling.

Ferring

FG/74/19/PL: Highdown Industrial Park, Littlehampton Road. 2 No. commercial B1/B8 use buildings with associated car parking, access & refuse storage This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

FG/75/19/HH: 9 Lamorna Gardens. Proposed rear extension, loft conversion and external alterations.

Kingston

K/20/19/HH: 58 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Single storey front extensions (garage and porch) and conversion of garage into habitable space.

K/19/19/HH: Little Tangley, Middle Way, Kingston Gorse. Two storey rear extension with a small canopy projecting the footprint to the front. Demolition of existing living room and additional first floor for habitable use with alterations to fenestration.

Littlehampton

LU/206/19/HH: 46 Kendal Close. Demolition of existing detached prefabricated garage and construction of replacement detached prefabricated garage following subsidence related damage.

LU/209/19/HH: 12 Griffin Crescent. Demolish existing brick store. New two storey side extension and front porch.

Middleton

M/62/19/PL: 177 Middleton Road. Construct an additional dwelling house along Sundale Lane to rear of 177 Middleton Road.

Pagham

P/62/19/CLE: Touchwood, Pagham Road, Lagness. Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for an existing use - use of property as unrestricted residential dwelling.

Rustington

R/54/19/HH: 8 Acre Close. Readvertisement due to Amended plans. Single storey front extension & replacement of window on eastern elevation with door and brick up existing door (resubmission following R/183/18/HH).

R/85/19/PL: 29 Old Manor Road. Replacement of lounge window with a patio door, also replacement of front door.

R/149/19/HH: 19 Cudlow Avenue. Demolish existing detached garage and provide a new single storey side and rear extension to include integral garage.

R/158/19/HH: 16 Meadway. Amendments to previous approval R/302/18/HH - replace external flue with chimney. Proposed windows to be Anthracite colour aluminium casements and feature window. Proposed dormer cheeks to have render finish.

R/161/19/HH: 27 Park Drive. Enlarge existing rear dormer incorporating a new false pitched roof to finish.

Walberton

WA/57/19/PL: Black Horse Inn, Binsted Lane, Arundel. Single storey rear extension and heating ventialtion and air conditioning (HVAC) unit. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

WA/59/19/PL: Pippins, Yapton Lane. Provision of an additional 3 No. residential mobile homes. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

WA/63/19/PL: Land South of Arundel Road. Erection of 8 dwellings with garaging & open resident & visitor parking, with a new access from Arundel Road; provision of hard & soft landscaping & open space; foul & surface water drainage systems; & other works - This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

WA/60/19/A: Land east of Tye Lane. Retrospective erection of 8 No. flags and 3 No. sign boards for a temporary period during construction of up to 3 year.

Yapton

Y/22/19/PL: Garage Premises, Main Road. Readvertisement due to Removal of a terrace. Demolition of existing redundant garage building & erection of 1 No. dwelling and associated works (alternative following Y/68/17/PL). This application may affect the setting of listed buildings & may affect the character & appearance of the Main Road/Church Road, Yapton Conservation Area.