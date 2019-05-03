Arun District Council election results: Live updates

The Arun District Council election results are due to be announced today (Friday, May 3).

The ballot paper count started at Arun Leisure Centre in Felpham Way just after 11.30 this morning, after voters took to the polls yesterday (Thursday).

The results have started to come in as of 2pm, with all 54 seats up for election.

RESULTS:

BEACH WARD: Daniel Purchese (LD) 833 James Walsh (LD) 945 Turnout: 37.99%

ALDWICK EAST: Hugh Coster (Independent) 1086 Anthony Dixon (Independent) 1089. Turnout: 43.58%

YAPTONl Joshua Jones (LD) 550 Amanda Worne (LD) 800 Turnout: 30.98%

BROOKFIELD: Christopher Blanchard-Cooper (LD) 1376 Billy Blanchard-Cooper(LD) 1401 Turnout: 28.53%

FELPHAM EAST: David Edwards (Conservative) 698 Paul English (Conservative) 725 Turnout: 25.95%