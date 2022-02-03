Approved 69 homes between Fontwell and Eastergate branded ‘environmental vandalism’

The homes would be built by Reside Developments at Bayards, off of Level Mare Lane.

On Wednesday (2 February) planning committee members delegated outline approval – or permission in principal – to officers once an agreement for developer contributions has been completed.

The site is next to another Reside development of 42 homes, at land west of Fontwell Avenue.

Proposals layout for the 69 homes, with Reside's planned 42 home development to the east

It was approved by Arun District Council’s planning committee in November 2020.

Around 30 per cent, or 21 of the homes, would be affordable and most would be accessed via the development next door.

A second access would serve six homes from Level Mare Lane.

The land is currently used for grazing and by equestrians.

Aldingbourne Parish Council submitted a five-page objection to the plans, outlining concerns with the ecological surveys carried out, and stating the site is ‘more closely related to open countryside’ than the Fontwell Avenue site.

Parish councillor Martin Beaton said the site was technically in the countryside and claimed that nine species of bats – including rare species – had been found there.

He criticised the ecological surveys undertaken and told the planning committee: “If you approve this application, I’d suggest you tear up your biodiversity policy strategies because they become completely meaningless.”

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council also objected to the plans.

A spokesperson said improved connections were needed to the area and that the development could have a ‘significant and unacceptable impact on traffic levels’ in Fontwell Avenue.

“Overall, Barnham and Eastergate are taking 15 per cent of the entire Arun building programme whilst possessing a population which makes up just three per cent of the district,” they said, “This is unsustainable and unfair.”

Highways authority West Sussex County Council did not object to the plans but noted there had been ‘a few recorded injury accidents on the local road network’.

There were 39 other objections, including one from Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs.

One objector said: “This is outside the area for development designated in the Aldingbourne Neighbourhood Development Plan.

“The local development plan must be adhered to otherwise public confidence in local government is seriously eroded.”

Natural England said the proposals would have an ‘adverse effect’ on the integrity of Singleton and Cocking Tunnels Special Area of Conservation if mitigation was not put in place.

Hugh Coster (Ind, Aldwick East) said: “This is environmental vandalism.”

Reside Developments submitted a sustainability statement which it said would see reduced water consumption; reduced surface water run-off; improved energy efficiency through insulation; and electric vehicle chargers and air source heat pumps.

An agent for the developer said: “The project team have worked hard to deliver a sustainable scheme that will support the creation of a strong and vibrant community.

“Both Natural England and the council’s ecologist are satisfied with the submitted assessments.”

But Mr Coster ‘did not agree’ that the site is sustainable due to what he called infrequent travel links and a ‘lack of local transport options’.

The developer said it would improve a nearby bus stop and distribute vouchers for a new bike or bus tickets to residents.