Amended plans for demolition of three flats in Chichester submitted

Amended plans for the demolition of three flats in Chichester has been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The plans would see the demolition of three flats on Lavant Road in Chichester.

Six new flats and one three-bed house would be built on the site,

The original plans were permitted by Chichester District Council on May 21, 2021.

The new amendments to the property would include roof lanterns, roof lights and mezzanine levels within the approved roof space.

The amended plans have been met with objection from members of the local community.

In a letter of Objection Mr and Mrs Robson said: “We reject the proposal on the grounds of overlooking (loss of amenity), potential future unapproved roof lights, additional floor area, additional accommodation with no additional parking provision and high levels of light pollution above the roof lines of surrounding dwellings.

In a Chichester City Council’s planning advisor’s reports for the planning and conservation working group meeting it was recommended that they pass objection as ‘the additional living space, the consequent levels of activity and intensity of use of the site and the ratio of living space to outdoor amenity space would harm the existing special character of this low density, edge of settlement area.’