Police searching for missing woman informed of body at Bosham Quay

Hampshire police have said the family of a missing Isle of Wight woman has been informed of the discovery of a body at Bosham Quay last night.

Sussex Police confirmed that a woman's body was found by the tide edge in Bosham Quay at around 4.40pm yesterday (Saturday, February 17).

Emergency services at the scene

In a statement, a spokesman from Hampshire Police said: "Yesterday officers searching for a missing woman from the Isle of Wight were made aware of the discovery of a body in Sussex.

"The body was discovered on the shore in Bosham.

"The family of missing 42-year-old Joanna Orpin have been informed of the discovery.

"Formal identification procedures are still ongoing.

"At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

"The family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Coastguard rescue teams from Selsey and Portsmouth, the fire service and police were called to assist in the search yesterday.