Police officer injured in Bognor Regis road incident
A police car was involved in a road incident yesterday which left an officer injured.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:10 am
According to Sussex Police, the ‘slow-speed collision’ happened on the A29 near Bognor Regis at around 5.19pm yesterday (Thursday, July 8).
A police car and a Volvo were involved, police say.
A spokesperson for the police said, “A police officer sustained minor injuries; no other injuries were reported.
“A section of the road was temporarily closed to enable both vehicles to be recovered.”