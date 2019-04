Police officers are trying to locate the owner of ten sheep that escaped from fields between Bognor and the A259 this afternoon.

Arun Police said the runaway sheep returned home after being found between Babsham Lane and the A259.

Its post on social media read: "They are now ‘baaaaack’ in the field. Contact us on 101 and quote 0670 of 17/04 – thank you. #FeelingSheepish #IsItEwe? #Bognor #SussexFleece #ShearThisFarAndWide"