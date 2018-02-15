Police investigate after man found with ‘stab wounds’ in Bognor

An investigation has been launched after a 24-year-old man was found collapsed last night ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds’, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesman man said the incident occurred at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (February 14) at the junction of Canada Grove and Queensway, Bognor Regis.

They added: “The victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.”

Anyone who saw what happened, heard or saw anything suspicious or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Penryn.

Alternatively they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.