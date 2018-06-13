Police helicopter in search for missing man

The police helicopter is assisting the search for missing man Toby Hunt.

A member of the public spotted the helicopter flying over Fishbourne earlier today.

The police helicopter is helping with the search

Police confirmed it is assisting in the search for Toby Hunt.

Toby, 21, was last seen in the Woodlands Lane area of Chichester yesterday evening.

He is white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with long brown hair and a beard.

Toby was last seen wearing dark shorts, a dark t-shirt and carrying a backpack and a skateboard.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 978 of 12/06.