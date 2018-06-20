Police appeal for missing Bognor man

Sussex Police has appealed for help to find missing Bognor man Anthony O'Neil.

A spokesman said the 59-year-old, was last at his Bognor home on the morning of June 13, and that there were concerns for his welfare.

They added: "Anthony, known as Tony, is white, 5' 10" with short brown hair and a beard. He wears glasses and has tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans and a t-shirt.

"It is believed he may have gone to the Crawley or Burgess Hill areas."

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 446 of 15/06.