Police appeal after attempted Bognor bike theft

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to identify in connection to an attempted theft of a bike in Bognor.

CCTV first captured a man 'looking at the bike' which was chained up outside the victim's home in Waterloo Road at around 1am on Saturday August 11, police said.

According to police, a woman then came at around 5am and attempted to take the bike but left 'empty handed'.

A police statement said: "The pair are believed to be working together.

"Anyone who recognise either of the people is asked to contact police online quoting serial 455 of 11/08."

