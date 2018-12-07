Poland welcomes Bognor RAF Choir for the Cracovia Music Festival

The Bognor RAF Association Branch Choir has returned from performing at the 10th Cracovia Music Festival in Poland.

The group, who meet every Tuesday in Bognor, performed in two concerts during their trip to Krakow, along with four other groups from Slovakia, Romania, Italy and Russia.

RAFA Choir coordinator, Sue Coyne, said: “It was a great opportunity to hear choirs from other parts of the world and a privilege to represent the RAF Association at an international event like this.”

Upon the choirs return, the group also had the opportunity to perform at the ‘Four Choirs in Concert’ at the Baptist Church, Aldwick, on Saturday, November 17.