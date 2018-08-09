Plans to protect Elmer homes to go on show again

Proposed plans to improve sea defences in Elmer are to go on show to the public for the second time.

The Environment Agency, in partnership with Arun District Council and Elmer Sands Ltd, will host an exhibition on Saturday so the community can speak to its team and view proposals to further protect the village from flooding and erosion.

It will run from 9.30am to 11.30am at Jubilee Hall, Middleton-on-Sea, and comes after the first exhibition was held yesterday (Wednesday, August 8).

The Environment Agency says it has identified a ‘preferred option’ designed to better protect 325 properties from flooding and coastal erosion for the next 50 years.

The estimated cost of the project over that time is £6.4million.

Those unable to attend the event can find out more by phoning the enquiries team on 03708 506506, emailing floodrisksussex@environment-agency.gov.uk, or visiting www.gov.uk