Plans to protect Elmer homes to go on show

Proposed plans to improve coastal defences in Elmer are to go on show to the public.

The Environment Agency, in partnership with Arun District Council and Elmer Sands Ltd, is hosting two exhibitions so the community can speak to its team and view proposals to further defend the village from flooding and erosion.

The exhibitions will run tomorrow (Wednesday, August 8) from 1pm to 6.30pm and on Saturday (August 11) from 9.30am to 11.30am at Jubilee Hall, Middleton-on-Sea.

The Environment Agency says it has identified a ‘preferred option’ designed to better protect 325 properties from flooding and coastal erosion for the next 50 years. The project has an estimated cost over that time of £6.4 million.

In a statement, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager Gordon Wilson said: “Our proposals aim to better protect hundreds of homes in the area at risk of flooding or erosion from the sea.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested to come along to the drop-in sessions to talk to the project team and find out more about the scheme.”

Those unable to attend the event can find out more about the proposed plans by phoning the enquiries team on 03708 506506, emailing floodrisksussex@environment-agency.gov.uk, or visiting www.gov.uk