Plans show eight additional units for Oldlands Farm

A planning application for all reserved matters at Oldlands Farm, Bersted, has been submitted.

It details a new site for The Range and a replacement Lidl store, as ‘phase 1a’, along with plans for phase 2a and 2b.

The plans (AL/44/18/RES) appear to show that 2a will see five smaller units created along the eastern side of the site, and 2b seems to show three units – two medium sized and one small – between the existing Rolls-Royce buildings and road.

The application letter stated the construction phase will generate wages of £4.5m and 136 ‘person-years of employment’.

At full occupancy, it added, the site is expected to generate 375 to 417 full time jobs and wages of £11m to £12.3m per annum.

The design statement described the plans as having ‘evolved’ from the 20,453 sq.m previously granted permission. Changes include it now measuring 17,731 sq.m, a ‘re-alignment’ of the spine road to ensure protection for mature trees and a reinstatement of the public right of way across the northern part of the site.

Regarding appearance, it added that the units will be ‘in keeping’ with the Rolls-Royce plant to create a ‘contemporary and modern’ environment to meet the vision of Oldlands as ‘an enjoyable, high quality place to work’.

The comment deadline is June 7, see www.arun.gov.uk