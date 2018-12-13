Plans for Marks & Spencer foodhall in Angmering rejected

A scheme for a Marks & Spencer foodhall and Toby Carvery pub in Angmering has been refused planning permission by councillors.

A decision on the plans for land south of the A259 and east of Brook Lane was deferred by Arun district councillors back in May, so that issues with access to the site could be resolved.

A revised access plan was submitted ahead of a meeting at the Arun Civic Centre yesterday (Wednesday, December 12).

But councillors considered that the applicant had failed to demonstrate that a safe and suitable access could be provided and voted to reject the scheme.

Council officers had recommended that an additional reason for refusal should be that the scheme would constitute ‘unacceptable development in the countryside’.

But councillor John Charles disagreed and said it was an ‘anomaly’ based on timing that the Arun Local Plan placed this site in the countryside and outside the built up area boundary.

He said the socioeconomic benefits of the scheme would ‘far outweigh’ the need to protect the built up area boundary and the countryside in this case.

However he agreed that the Highways safety concerns could not be overcome and the plans should be refused.

Councillor Mike Northeast said a store at the proposed site would take trade out of the town centre.

He said: “It is quite clear in Littlehampton there is a purpose-built supermarket that is empty and it would be quite easy for the said operator to move into a town centre site.

“It would also work towards the viability of our town centre.

“By allowing [this scheme], it will do nothing for the future prosperity of our town centre.”

The site has had a complicated history, as plans were approved in June 2016, but this decision was quashed in February 2017 after a legal challenge.

Full permission had been sought for the M&S retail store, while outline permission had been requested for the public house element of the scheme.

