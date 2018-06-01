Plans for Arundel retirement flats have been ‘significantly amended’

The developer behind the resubmitted plans for a block of 46 flats in Arundel has issued a statement.

Renaissance Retirement recently put forward an application to build retirement apartments in Fitzalan Road, several months after similar plans were withdrawn.

Peter Tanner, Renaissance Retirement’s planning director, said: “Our latest plans have been prepared taking into account comments raised over our initial application, including those received from the council’s own design officer.

“As such, the scheme has been significantly amended both in terms of design and layout.

“From reducing the height of the scheme in places through to changes in its appearance, we feel these latest proposals better reflect the local area.

“As for comments about the scheme’s impact on the Conservation Area and concerns that it will block views, information contained within our planning application clearly demonstrates this won’t be case.”

The application has previously drawn heavy criticism from residents, including many who think the site should be turned into affordable housing.

The Affordable Housing in Arundel (AHA!) campaign has drawn a lot of support.

Peter said: “We respect the AHA group and its cause.

“We fully recognise that the country has a housing crisis and that younger people are struggling to get onto the housing ladder.

“However, AHA have failed to realise the vast projected increase in the older population and that the provision of 46 retirement apartments will free up under occupied properties for younger families in the local area.

“This is a win-win proposal.

“It’s vital that sustainably located sites like this one are redeveloped for older people at appropriate densities; in fact, this is what the local council and Government policy encourages.

“In this case, we believe that our scheme makes excellent use of the site in question.”