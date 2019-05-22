Plans for 55 Woodgate homes refused

An application to build 55 new homes in the village of Woodgate has been refused.

Plans were laid out for the homes to be built in land east of Orchard Gardens.

Arun District Council’s planning department explained how the applicant failed to demonstrate how the development could be undertaken in a satisfactory manner.

ADC also said the plans failed to demonstrate that obligations proposed by the developer would support the development and its infrastructure.

The applicant said 50 per cent would be affordable to rent, while the other 50 per cent would be intermediate housing.

The application was re-submitted after the original plans (AL/111/16/OUT) were refused the first time.

An objection from Mr L J Richards said: “With this development there is only one access to site, Orchard Gardens, which is constantly being used for parking and pick up/drop off to the local school.

“Local services are also pushed to the limit with no spaces left in the local schools, lack off public transport and local surgeries unable to take on new patients.”

Others objected to the previous submission of the application on the grounds that the plans were not in keeping with the local plan.

Mrs Lynne Stephens said: “We strongly object to this development, which is not in line with the local plan.

“Our roads just cannot take any more traffic, the A29 is at a standstill for half of the hour as it is — we really cannot cope.

“The reason we have a village plan is to protect the envorinment and the inhabitants. If it is totally ignored, what is the point of it?”

Planning reference: (AL/129/18/OUT).