Plans for 18 new affordable homes in Felpham approved

A scheme for 18 new affordable homes in North Felpham has been approved.

Worthing Homes, a registered housing provider and charity, submitted the plans for the parcel of land to the east of Stanhorn Grove in North Felpham and south of the A259, which sits within the recently built Barratt/David Wilson development.

The 18 shared ownership dwellings would be a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes, with a total of 39 parking spaces.

The application was considered by councillors on Arun District Council’s development control committee at a meeting on Wednesday (December 12).

Councillors were told that a total of 50 letters objecting to the plans had been received.

Two residents, who spoke against the proposals at the meeting, cited flood risks, drainage issues and problems with road access as reasons to oppose the scheme.

They also raised concerns that the new homes would overlook existing properties, causing a loss of privacy.

Damian Haley, who spoke on behalf of the applicant Worthing Homes, said there was a growing demand for affordable homes in the district and said: “This will help a range of local people who aspire to get on to the housing ladder.”

He added that the new homes would form ‘a natural extension to the existing development’ at the site.

Debating the scheme, councillor Elaine Stainton said there was already a strain on local services like schools and doctors in the area and said the road network was an ‘absolute nightmare’.

“I can’t agree with this, I think enough is enough,” she said. “We’ve got enough houses on there.”

But councillor John Charles said the issues raised by the speakers had been addressed in the officer’s report and said he could not think of any planning reasons to refuse the application.

The scheme was approved, with one councillor voting against the plans and one abstaining.

After the meeting, a spokesman for Worthing Homes said: “We were delighted to be given approval for our new housing scheme at Felpham as we know there is a growing demand for new affordable housing in the Arun District.

“Increasing numbers of local people are having to live in often poorly maintained, expensive, private rented accommodation, because they cannot afford to buy their own home.

“So we are using this site to help counteract that by delivering a 100 per cent affordable housing scheme, delivering more than double the number of affordable homes required through planning policy on a site of this size.

“These 18 homes will all be for sale on a shared ownership basis, with the proposed mix of one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom family homes helping a range of local people, who might otherwise be unable to, get on to the housing ladder; and if they so wish eventually buy their home outright.”

